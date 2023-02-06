EDEN - Morehead seniors Gavin Moore and Jadan Martin decided to share the stage on National Signing Day as the Panther football standouts inked with Catawba College on the afternoon of Feb. 1.

The pair, who have been best friends as well as teammates since they were kids, each addressed the crowd and thanked them all for helping make their dream of playing college football a reality.

Moore and Martin were later joined on stage for the signing ceremony and posed for several dozen photos with teammates, coach’s family and friends.

Morehead head football coach Maurice Torain, who was hired in the spring of 2021, said the two have been instrumental in helping change the culture of the football program and getting the other players buy-in to his system. He said to see the duo move on to play in college football together is very rewarding.

“Anytime a player has the chance to play at the next level and continue their academic career, it is a great day. But it’s really special when you’ve got two of your best guys going to the same school. It’s kind of rare. I was telling those guys earlier today, it’s kind of like sending my own kids off. I’m excited for those guys and it’s like icing on the cake that they are going to play together,” Torain said.

Martin, who played several positions at Morehead including quarterback, tight end, linebacker and defensive end - said Catawba envisions him on the defensive side of the ball as either a linebacker or end rusher, but he said he’s just going to report to camp, work hard and see how it goes.

Moore, a defensive and offensive lineman in high school, said Catawba coaches envision him as a tackle or end on defense.

Aside from playing on a new team, it will be familiar territory for the two. In their final home game at Morehead, on Senior Night, the duo combined for a sack which secured a win over TW Andrews, which locked up a playoff berth. Moore and Martin agreed this was one of their favorite memories playing in high school.

Moore recalled another moment that would always be remembered from his high school days that wasn’t so pleasant at the time, but now it’s something he appreciates.

“It was a morning practice and it was pouring down rain. It was hot, humid and Jadan and I were doing the best we could to help the guys get into it because it was pretty miserable out there, but you could tell coach Torain wasn’t too happy when practice was over and he wanted to end on a positive note to set a mental tough standard, so he made us roll 600 yards in the pouring rain,” said Moore.

Miserable as it was, both agreed that set the tone for the type of mindset you’ve got to have when things get tough.

“That’s right there where you find out who your guys really are, who your blood brothers are - who will be with you in the trenches – it’s not just anybody that is going to roll 600 yards in the pouring rain, but it’s moments like that is where you really find out who your guys are – who your teammates are. It set the demeanor for the entire season,” said Martin.

Having the opportunity to play together for four more years is something these two life-long friends truly relish.

“That’s always been the dream for us is playing together in college and the NFL – who knows what’s next after college, but at the same time, it is something we’ve worked hard for. And the fact we have made it together makes it 10 times better,” Moore said.

Signing day was the culmination of all of the hard work they have put in since they were teammates as kids.

“I can remember when we were little kids playing as Prowlers and just dreaming about playing in the NFL, but that was one thing me and Gavin always had in common is that we wanted to play college ball together and for us to actually make that dream a reality is great. We took our visit together and told each other ‘go in there with a clear mind and just see how it feels.’ But when we both stepped on campus, we both just looked at each other and said – this is it. It was great to be up there together and meet with the coaches and treat us with the hospitality the way they did, it just felt like home. The facilities, everything was just amazing. We talked later that night and committed the next day,” Martin said.