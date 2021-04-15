Eagles baseball team heating up, notching several wins in the month of April

WENTWORTH - The Rockingham Community College Eagles baseball team is now 16-9 overall and 5-2 in the conference, following several wins this month.
Over the weekend, RCC beat Surry Community College 17-6 on Saturday at home on Gilliland Field in a fantastic game to watch.
Right-handed pitcher Jonathan Todd threw 5 innings, with 6 strikeouts and no walks. He got the win for game 1 on Saturday.
“The offense exploded with 13 hits and 17 runs,” said Head Coach Reece Honeycutt.
“Bennet Nooe, Jarred Simpson, and Scott Meitzler all left the yard.”
In fact, Meitzler had two home runs.
Cam Lowke, Dylan Schultheiss and Cam Graham all added multiple hits in the game.
RBIs added up to 4 for Nooe, Simpson and Graham, and 3 for Schultheiss.
On Sunday, the competition continued as the Eagles traveled to Surry, with Rockingham winning in an 8-0 shutout in the first game.
In game No. 2, left-handed pitcher Daniel Sell threw 5.1 innings and got the win. No runs were allowed, with 9 strike outs. Trenton Wood finished it out with 1.2 innings pitched.
Sell and Wood combined for the shutout.
“They both threw the ball very well and it’s something we are going need for our team to succeed,” Honeycutt said.
Garrett Hladilek, RJ Brooks, Nooe and Schultheiss all had multiple hits in the game.
Gabe Duncan, Simpson and Brooks each had 2 RBIs, while Meitzler and Hladilek had 1 each.
In the final game, RCC lost 3-4.
“Scott Meitzler threw the ball well enough for us to win. We lost focus at the plate and just couldn’t come up with the big hit,” said Honeycutt. He pitched 6 innings, to Camden Woods’ 1 inning.
Steven Dallas went 3 for 3 at the plate with 2 RBIs. Hladilek and Graham both had multiple hits in the game as well.
Earlier in the week, Rockingham split with Montreat in double-header on Wednesday afternoon.
In game No. 1, the Cavaliers edged the Eagles 13-12 in an action-packed shootout. Home runs by Eagles players Meitzler, Nooe and Simpson kept Montreat’s back against the wall for the whole game, but ultimately they held on for the win in the first half of the double-header.
“We jumped on them early scoring eight runs in the first inning then we let off the gas and let them come back. We made some fielding errors that gave them some runs and they capitalized on it,” the coach said.
Game No. 2 was an equally close affair, but this time RCC came away with a 9-8 win. Some of the highlights included a grand slam home run by Dallas. Ricky Gonzalez picked up the win on the mound, and Meitzler came through with the save.
“We came up with big hits when the opportunity arose. Steven Dallas with the big grand slam and Jarred Simpson with a base hit that scored a couple more runs. Both of those hits helped save the game,” said Honeycutt.