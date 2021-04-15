Eagles baseball team heating up, notching several wins in the month of April

“They both threw the ball very well and it’s something we are going need for our team to succeed,” Honeycutt said.

Garrett Hladilek, RJ Brooks, Nooe and Schultheiss all had multiple hits in the game.

Gabe Duncan, Simpson and Brooks each had 2 RBIs, while Meitzler and Hladilek had 1 each.

In the final game, RCC lost 3-4.

“Scott Meitzler threw the ball well enough for us to win. We lost focus at the plate and just couldn’t come up with the big hit,” said Honeycutt. He pitched 6 innings, to Camden Woods’ 1 inning.

Steven Dallas went 3 for 3 at the plate with 2 RBIs. Hladilek and Graham both had multiple hits in the game as well.

Earlier in the week, Rockingham split with Montreat in double-header on Wednesday afternoon.

In game No. 1, the Cavaliers edged the Eagles 13-12 in an action-packed shootout. Home runs by Eagles players Meitzler, Nooe and Simpson kept Montreat’s back against the wall for the whole game, but ultimately they held on for the win in the first half of the double-header.