Eagles continue to fly high as they remain undefeated following win over Rockingham

WENTWORTH – Rockingham gave undefeated Eastern Alamance all they could handle for a good portion of the game, but the opportunistic Eagles seized the momentum late in the second quarter and never looked back as they claimed a 40-21 Mid-State 3A road win at Cougar Pride Stadium March 30.
It was a Tuesday night version of Friday night lights, and for all but .3 seconds of the first half, it seemed the Cougars were poised to put themselves in position to win.
But the last play off the half had Rockingham players, coaches and fans screaming as the worst case scenario unfolded right before the horn.
With possession of the ball near mid field, it was clear perennial powerhouse Eastern Alamance was going to take one final shot down the field to try to get more points on the board.
Operating out of the shotgun, quarterback Hunter Douglas was flushed out of the pocket, narrowly avoiding a couple of RCHS defenders, but he connected with wide receiver Kasen Mccawley in the flat keeping the play alive.
After making the catch and dodging a few Cougar defenders, Mccawley wove his way down the sideline, breaking several tackles along the way, and made it to the end zone with no time left on clock to increase the lead to 21-14 at halftime. That turn of events really sucked the air out of the stadium on Rockingham’s side of the field, and it undeniably was the play that changed the momentum of the game.
In the second half, the Cougars were effective using both the running game and the pass to move the chains as they mounted an 11-play drive setting up a chance to tie the score at the 13 yard line, but Eastern Alamance’s defense made a stand on fourth down and got the ball back.
Douglas then connected on a big throw to Hunter Westbrooks to get the Eagles near midfield, and three plays later, Quentin Idley scored from a yard out to increase the lead to 28-14.
Early in the fourth quarter, Eastern basically put the game out of reach when Douglas threw a 14 yard touchdown pass to Ce’darion Williams for the 34-14 advantage with 11:06 to go in the game.
But credit Rockingham for not throwing in the towel as they mounted another drive culminating with a 6 yard touchdown run by Josh Campbell to cut the lead to 34-21 near the midway point of the fourth quarter. The Cougars then perfectly executed an onside kick, but were unable to score the rest of the way. Eastern Alamance put the game on ice on their final possession when Idley hit the gap and raced 33 yards for a touchdown for the 40-21 final.
The Eagles had 241 yards and the ground and 223 yards passing for 464 yards total on the night.
Douglas was 11 for 21 and had three TD passes.
Rockingham had 193 yards rushing and 201 passing for 394 yards of total offense.
Smith was 16 for 29 throwing the ball and connected on two touchdowns.
UP NEXT:
Rockingham (2-3) hosts Person County (2-2) Monday, April 5 at 6:30 p.m.
Eastern Alamance (5-0) hosts Western Alamance (5-0) Saturday April 3 at 1 p.m. At stake, a Mid-State 3A Conference regular season championship and an automatic NCHSAA post season bid.
BOX SCORE
E 7 14 7 12 40
R 7 7 0 7 21
SCORING LOG
First Quarter
E Quentin Idley scores on a 5 yard run for a touchdown. P.A.T. Emilyn Krans, 7-0, 9:28
R Luke Smith throws 65 yard touchdown pass to Jaden Tuttle. P.A.T. Juan Gonzalez, 7-7 4:40
Second Quarter
E Hunter Douglas throws 51 yard touchdown to Ce’darion Williams, P.A.T. Krans, 14-7, 4:00
R Smith throws 6 yard pass to Josh Campbell for a touchdown, 14-14, P.A.T.11.4
E Douglas throws 51 yard touchdown pass to Kasen Mccawley, P.A.T. Krans, 21-14, 0.0
Third Quarter
E Quentin Idley runs 1 yard for a touchdown. P.A.T. Krans, 28-14, 1:49
Fourth Quarter
E Douglas throws 14 yard touchdown pass to Ce’darion Williams, P.A.T. blocked, 34-14, 11:06
R Josh Campbell runs 6 yards for a touchdown, P.A.T. Gonzalez, 34-21, 6:16
E Idley runs 33 yards for a touchdown, P.A.T. Krans, 40-21, 3:48