Eagles continue to fly high as they remain undefeated following win over Rockingham

WENTWORTH – Rockingham gave undefeated Eastern Alamance all they could handle for a good portion of the game, but the opportunistic Eagles seized the momentum late in the second quarter and never looked back as they claimed a 40-21 Mid-State 3A road win at Cougar Pride Stadium March 30.

It was a Tuesday night version of Friday night lights, and for all but .3 seconds of the first half, it seemed the Cougars were poised to put themselves in position to win.

But the last play off the half had Rockingham players, coaches and fans screaming as the worst case scenario unfolded right before the horn.

With possession of the ball near mid field, it was clear perennial powerhouse Eastern Alamance was going to take one final shot down the field to try to get more points on the board.

Operating out of the shotgun, quarterback Hunter Douglas was flushed out of the pocket, narrowly avoiding a couple of RCHS defenders, but he connected with wide receiver Kasen Mccawley in the flat keeping the play alive.