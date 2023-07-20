GREENSBORO – The East squad was impressive in a 14-0 shutout victory in the annual East-West North Carolina Coaches Association All-Star football game at Jamieson Stadium in front of nearly 5,000 fans Wednesday night.

There wasn’t a whole lot of offense over the course of the evening, but the East squad made it count in key situations, and the defense did their part in securing the shutout win.

Northeastern's Shamar Sutton and East Dublin's Avery Gaby scored the lone touchdowns during the game which helped pave the way to the victory.

Sutton got the East on the board first as he hauled in a 47 yard touchdown reception along the left sideline from quarterback Keno Jones (Northern Nash High School) at the 1:20 mark in the second quarter for the 7-0 lead following the Douglass Merritt point after touchdown kick.

It was still anyone’s game for the taking with the East clinging to the 7-0 lead at the half, but Gaby tacked on the second and final TD of the night with 7:46 to go in the fourth quarter on a 6 yard run around the right edge. Merritt tacked on the final point on the P.A.T. to lock up the win.

Sutton, a wide receiver, coached by Antonio Moore, was an All-State selection in 2022. He had 41 receptions for 742 yards while rushing for 897. In addition, he had five kick returns for touchdowns as well as a pair of punt returns for scores. Sutton had 25 total TDs last season and is undecided on his college destination.

Moore is entering his 19th season as the head coach Northeastern High School where he has posted a career record of 198–47 in 18 seasons, including 11 straight 10-plus seasons and his teams have won 13 conference titles and made 18 state playoff appearances, including three state championship game appearances. He is the all-time winningest coach at Northeastern and been named Conference Coach of the Year 13 times. Moore was selected to represent North Carolina in the 2018 and 2019 Shrine Bowls.

Gaby, who was coached by Battle Holley, was also an All-State selection last year. He rushed for 2,195 yards and scored 41 TDs. Gaby had 267 receiving yards and had a pair of TDs on defense. He had 55 tackles and three sacks and blocked a field goal. Gaby was selected as the 2A NCHSAA state championship game MVP in the Panthers 24-21 win over Reidsville Dec. 10, 2022 in Chapel Hill.

He also competed in basketball and track and field, where he was named Conference MVP and won the 2022 state championship in the 110 meter hurdles and the 2023 state championship in the 300 meter hurdles. Gaby accepted a scholarship to Barton College where he will major in sports medicine.

Holley is entering his 13th season as the head football coach at East Duplin where he has compiled a record of 109-44 in 12 seasons after leading the Panthers to the 2022 2A NCHSAA state championship victory. He has compiled a career record of 140-54 in 15 seasons overall and his teams have won four conference titles and made 13 state playoff appearances. Holley has been selected as the conference Coach of the Year five times and served as an assistant coach in the 2017 NCCA East-West All-Star game.

East's Dayreon Jennings (Lee County High School) was named the game's Defensive MVP.

Jones was selected as the game's Offensive MVP.