East Duplin outlast Rams to win first football state championship

CHAPEL HILL - Reidsville’s quest for the school’s 23rd football state championship will have to wait for another time as East Duplin used a strong rushing attack combined with stout defense to hold off Reidsville in a 24-21 win in the 2022 2A NCHSAA state championship at Kenan Stadium Saturday afternoon.

The Panthers heavy-run mix of the Wing T and Wildcat offense, something the Rams hadn’t seen prior to the title game, proved to be problematic all day long for Reidsville’s highly-taunted defense.

After going up two possessions in the fourth quarter, RHS freshman Dionte Neal made it interesting heading down the stretch as he took the East Duplin kickoff 83 yards to the house for a TD to cut the lead to a field goal with just over two minutes to play giving his team a shot.

Ultimately, the Panthers defense made stops and a special team’s stop on the Rams on-side kick allowed East Duplin to run out the clock and lock up the win.

Getting Started

A first half grinder with the score tied at 7-7, turned into a second half showdown with the 2A NCHSAA state title on the line.

A nine play opening drive culminated by Panthers senior Avery Gaby’s run that punched the pig skin in for touchdown for the 7-0 lead on the Panthers first possession.

Trading several possessions throughout the majority of the second quarter, Reidsville finally started to move the chains and put together a 14 play scoring drive. Junior AL Lee later connected on a 2 yard touchdown pass to Neal. Special teams would eventually play a critical role in the game, beginning with a blocked Reidsville field goal that resulted in a dramatic Elam Moore 85 yard scoop-and score to put the Panthers up 14-7 with 9:19 to go in the second quarter.

The East Duplin defense then made another play on an interception by Brecken Bowles to put the ball back into the offenses hands. The Panthers continued to run the rock effectively, but had to settle for a 27 yard field goal to bump the lead up to 17-7 with 2:54 remaining in the third period.

Heading into the final frame, the Rams defense made a stand, blocking a punt then Lee hit JD McCain on a sideline route over the top to cut the lead to 17-14 with 7:25 to go in the game.

Penalties were a contributing factor to Reidsville’s demise down the stretch. After the Rams defense put East Duplin’s back against the wall, setting up two third and long situations, the tide turned in the Panthers favor. The first was a game-changer on an incomplete pass where Lorenzo Mendoza was flagged on a pass interference call, on what appeared to be clean coverage to most in the stands. That call advanced the chains and gave the Panthers a fresh set of downs. The second costly penalty, a 15 yard facemask, had the same outcome with a 15 yard advancement and another first down. Six plays later Brown connected with Kade Kennedy on a 5 yard touchdown pass to bump the lead up to 24-14 with 2:16 to go in the game seemingly putting the game on ice. But Neal’s kickoff return for a touchdown gave the Rams one last shot with 2:03 to go to make it a one possession game at 24-21.

The aforementioned onside kick, laid down perfectly by De Jong was, a dribbler from the 40 yard line to the 50 which the Rams recovered, but the officials ruled the ball didn’t go 10 yards and awarded the ball to the Panthers at the 49 yard line. That basically put the game on ice as the East Duplin offense ran out the clock.

The Panthers amassed 292 yards rushing with Gabby Leading the way with 189 on 37 attempts while Reidsville had 104 by committee.

Lee was 15 of 26 for 194 yards passing and tossed a pair of TD’s.

On the defensive end Widerman had 11 tackles and Harrison added 10 more for RHS.

Why the Rams lost

Reidsville’s defense wasn’t able to get off the field often enough against East Duplin’s methodical wing-T offense, and coach Jimmy Teague’s Rams were unable to overcome miscues on their first two possessions of the second half.

After tying the score at 7 on a 1-yard pass from Al Lee to freshman Dionte Neal on the last play of the first half and the extra-point kick, Reidsville appeared poised to take control of the game when they received the second-half kickoff. But an eight-play, 63-yard drive stalled at the East Duplin 10, and Ivar De Jong’s 27-yard field-goal attempt was blocked by the Panthers’ Rodrigo Sanchez.

That’s when things went from bad to worse for the Rams. The kick had never crossed the line of scrimmage, so when it bounced to Neal it was a live ball. Neal mistakenly thought the play was dead, as it would have been on a blocked extra-point try under high school rules, and East Duplin’s Elam Moore pulled the football away from him and raced 70 yards for a touchdown.

“I saw he wasn’t going anywhere with it, so I took it from him,” Moore said.

“That killed us, obviously,” Teague said. “We go from potentially being up 10-7 to going down 14-7, and they got momentum there, too.”

On Reidsville’s next possession, a Lee pass intended for a wide-open Kendre Harrison was tipped at the line and intercepted by the Panthers’ Brecken Bowles and returned to the Rams’ 21. Reidsville kept East Duplin out of the end zone, but the 2-A East champions kicked a 26-yard field goal to make it a two-possession game at 17-7. The Rams’ cut their deficit to three points twice, but ran out of time after an onside kick failed to go the required 10 yards with 2: 03 to play.

Afterward, Teague couldn’t help but be emotional sitting with four of his seniors, adding: “I can’t say enough what an honor it is to sit beside these guys and be able to coach them.”

Why the Panthers won

Coach Battle Holley’s team played keep-away for most of the game, running the ball on 61 of its 63 plays and finishing with 31 minutes, 24 seconds of possession to Reidsville’s 16:36. Senior running back Avery Gaby was the MVP after rushing for 184 hard yards and a touchdown, and the East Duplin defense never let a potentially explosive Rams offense get into a rhythm.

“(Gaby) is a really good back, a tough guy to bring down, and he got a lot of yards after contact,” Teague said, noting how Gaby always seemed to be falling ahead for extra yards. “Other than on their first drive we made him earn everything he got, but he just kept getting 3, 4, 5 yards every time, which is what we knew they wanted to do.”

The Panthers didn’t want to have to sweat the ending, but that was exactly what happened. After QB Zack Brown threw his only completed pass of the day to Kade Kennedy, seemingly icing the game with 2:16 to play, they gave up an 83-yard kickoff return by Neal for a touchdown.

Stars

Reidsville — QB Al Lee 15-of-26 passing, 195 yards, 2 TDs, INT; RB Jeremiah Redd 9 carries, 39 yards; WR/DB Que’shyne Flippen 4 catches, 37 yards; DB/WR Dionte Neal 4 catches, 23 yards, TD, 4 rushes, 23 yards, kickoff-return TD; LB/RB Paul Widerman 12 tackles, TFL, 5 carries, 37 yards.

East Duplin — QB Zack Brown 1-of-2 passing, 5 yards, TD, 6 yards rushing; RB Avery Gaby 37 carries, 184 yards, TD; RB Nizaya Hall 14 carries, 94 yards; S Brecken Bowles 7 tackles, sack, TFL, INT; DL Rodrigo Sanchez 3 tackles, blocked field-goal attempt.

Three things we learned

1. Old school again. For the second time in as many days, a run-first football team won a NCHSAA championship in Chapel Hill. After New Bern beat Grimsley 40-28 on Friday night without attempting a pass from its triple-option attack, East Duplin only threw twice from the wing-T against Reidsville, although the Panthers’ one completion was a 5-yard TD for what proved to be the deciding score. After a move to spread offenses by most high school teams in North Carolina, there's still something to be said for wearing teams down with a physical, disciplined running game.

2. Feels like the first time. In only its second NCHSAA football championship game appearance, East Duplin won its first title. “We got to do something that had never been done before,” Holley said. It meant even more to Holley because he was following in the family business. His father, Jack, who died of cancer in 2013 at the age of 74, was the winningest high school football coach in state history, with 412 victories. "It runs deep," Battle Holley said, "and it's extra special to get it done, because I know the work he put in and and we put in. I know he'd be proud."

3. Looking ahead. Most of Reidsville’s yards and tackles Saturday were accounted for by players who should be back next season for the Rams. Freshmen Dionte Neal (2 TDs) and Kendre Harrison (3 catches, 63 yards, 3½ tackles) are just two of the underclassmen who should help Reidsville pursue another state title in 2023, but that’s not what Teague wanted to talk about afterward. “We’ll worry about next year in a few weeks,” the Rams’ longtime coach said. “I just want these guys to know how proud I am of them and how grateful I am to be their coach.”

What they said

“Coming out of Reidsville it’s just football, football, football since you were a baby. The dream is to play football for Reidsville, so this meant a whole lot.” –Reidsville senior receiver and defensive back Jaden McCain, who was named the Rams’ outstanding defensive player

“This is kind of surreal. These guys have had a lot of faith all year and they believed in each other. We’ve had some great teams at East Duplin, but this was probably the best team.” – Battle Holley, East Duplin coach

“These seniors have done such a great job for us. It’s always bittersweet when it doesn’t end the way you want to end it for them. They’re such a great bunch of guys. I couldn’t have asked for a better group to coach, and I’m just so proud of them.” – Jimmy Teague, Reidsville coach, choking up with emotion after the Rams’ loss.

Records

Reidsville: 14-2.

East Duplin: 15-1.

Greensboro News and Record journalist Joe Sirera contributed to this report.

BOX SCORE

R 0 7 0 14 — 21

E 7 0 10 7 — 24

SCORING LOG

E — Avery Gabby runs 1 yard for the touchdown. P.A.T by Darwin Bonillia good. E 7-0, 7:58 – 1st

R — Al Lee throws a 2 yard touchdown pass to Dionte Neal. P.A.T. by Ivar De Jong. 7-7, 0:00 – 2nd

E — Elam Moore returns a blocked kick 85 yards for a touchdown. P.A.T by Bonillia. E 14-7, 9:19 – 3rd

E — Bonillia kicked a 26 yard field goal. E 17-7. 5:15 – 3rd

R — Lee throws 40 yard touchdown pass to JD McCain . P.A.T. De Jong. E 17-14, 7:25, 4th

E — Zack Brown throws 5 yard touchdown pass to Kade Kennedy. P.A.T Bonillia. E 24-14, 2:16, 4th

R — Neal returns kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. P.A.T. De Jong. E 24-21, 2:03, 4th