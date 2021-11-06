East Forsyth dismantles Southeast Guilford

KERNERSVILLE — East Forsyth dominated all three phases to open “Phase 3” of its season and coasted to a 49-0 win against visiting Southeast Guilford Friday night at Fred E. Lewis Stadium in the first round of the NCHSAA 4-A state playoffs.
East, which won its sixth game in a row, improved to 9-1 with its third shutout of the season and will travel to Charlotte next Friday to take on Ardrey Kell in the second round.
East led 28-0 at halftime and scored on its first two possessions of the third quarter to take a 42-0 lead, forcing a running clock for the remainder of the game.
The Eagles added one more score — a 54-yard fumble return for a touchdown by sophomore defensive lineman Elijah Hawkins midway through the fourth quarter — for the final points of the game.
Why East Forsyth won
The Eagles got plenty of offense and scored twice in a span of 35 seconds in the first quarter to take command and were never threatened. The East defense played lights out, forcing three turnovers, two of which came in the first half. All three turnovers led to East touchdowns. The Eagles also sacked quarterback Bryson Serrano five times in the first half and held the Falcons to 91 yards of offense.
Jaylen Raynor, Quan Porter, Traylon Ingram, Que’sean Brown and Ronnie Christian sparked the offense, and Andrew Conrad made all seven extra points and put every kickoff in the end zone for touchbacks.
Why Southeast Guilford lost
The Falcons, who finished their season 7-4, never got on track against a stout East Forsyth defense and struggled to move the ball throughout the game.
Stars
East Forsyth Que’sean Brown: 8 receptions, 159 yards and one touchdown
Jaylen Raynor: 10-15, 153 yards, 2 touchdowns (47, 8); 1 rushing touchdown (7)
Quan Porter: 14 carries for 86 yards, two touchdowns (2, 1)
Ronnie Christian: 47-yard touchdown reception
What they’re saying
“We didn’t really know what to expect tonight because we’ve never played them before. Those guys played in a state championship game a few years ago. I’m just so proud of our guys and coaches. Our defense, once again, played great. We made some big plays on offense, and I was really happy with how we ran the ball. Ronnie (Christian) made an unbelievable catch at the end of the first half, and I think that put the nail in the coffin right there. To win in a dominant fashion like we did tonight sure will help our guys believe a little bit more.” — Coach Todd Willert of East Forsyth
“I saw it on the ground and thought about just scooping and scoring. I felt like I might run out of gas before I got to the end zone, but I knew I was going to get there. That’s the first time I’ve ever done that. I haven’t scored a touchdown since I played AYL ball in the old days.” — Elijah Hawkins on his 54-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
“What a play, huh? That’s always great to see something like that happen. As a coach, it’s great to see it when you’ve got some of your backups in and they make a play like that and how excited our first teamers were to see him do that. It was just awesome.” — Willert, on Hawkins’ fumble return for a touchdown
BOX SCORE
SEG 0 0 0 0 — 0
EF 14 14 14 7 — 49