East Forsyth girls hold off Reynolds for conference title

CLEMMONS — East Forsyth withstood a furious Reynolds comeback to win the Central Piedmont 4-A girls’ tournament championship 55-39 Friday at West Forsyth’s Simpson Gymnasium.

Why the Eagles won

Junior La’Niya Simes poured in 24 points, going 10-for-10 from the free throw line in the second half to seal the victory. The Eagles came into the game an offensive rebounding machine, and that proved to be the case again as Simes and Co. seemed to be near every missed shot and loose ball.

Reynolds got great defense from guard Destiny Thompson, but it wasn’t the best night offensively, largely because of East’s defense.

Simes hit eight straight free throws in the final quarter, her only points in the fourth. The free throws were clutch for an East squad who weathered a fierce comeback.

The East Forsyth coaches were resplendent in red shoes Friday, and Coach Aaron Grier said after the game that it was no secret he had the best-dressed staff in the county.

Up next

Reynolds: at state tournament, TBD