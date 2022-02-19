 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
East Forsyth girls hold off Reynolds for conference title
East Forsyth girls hold off Reynolds for conference title

East Forsyth’s La’Niya Simes move the ball down the court as Reynolds defender Elliott Jessup defends in the Lady Eagles' 55-39 win in the Central Piedmont Conference championship game Feb. 18.

 WALT UNKS, LEE NEWSPAPERS

CLEMMONS — East Forsyth withstood a furious Reynolds comeback to win the Central Piedmont 4-A girls’ tournament championship 55-39 Friday at West Forsyth’s Simpson Gymnasium.

Why the Eagles won

Junior La’Niya Simes poured in 24 points, going 10-for-10 from the free throw line in the second half to seal the victory. The Eagles came into the game an offensive rebounding machine, and that proved to be the case again as Simes and Co. seemed to be near every missed shot and loose ball.

Reynolds got great defense from guard Destiny Thompson, but it wasn’t the best night offensively, largely because of East’s defense.

Simes hit eight straight free throws in the final quarter, her only points in the fourth. The free throws were clutch for an East squad who weathered a fierce comeback.

The East Forsyth coaches were resplendent in red shoes Friday, and Coach Aaron Grier said after the game that it was no secret he had the best-dressed staff in the county.

Up next

Reynolds: at state tournament, TBD

East Forsyth: at state tournament,TBD

Box score

RJR 4 3 11 21 — 39

EF 16 6 17 16 — 55

SCORING SUMMARY

Reynolds: Jessup 16, Rice 10, Thompson 6, Davis 3, Kuhner 2, Hocutt 2

East Forsyth: Simes 24, Rooks 14, Hairston 7, Axtell 6, McKeever 2, Summers 2

