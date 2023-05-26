Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DENVER — The Cougars stellar softball season came to an end in a close one in a 2-1 road loss to East Lincoln Friday night. No. 7 seed Rockingham (24-7). It was anybody's game for the taking, but ultimately the Mustangs closed out the win. It was a tough pill to swallow after Thursday's 5-4 come-from-behind win the previous night in the second game in the series.

After trailing 4-0 in the early stages of the game, the Cougars saved the best for last capped off by Rockingham County senior Hadlee Russell who changed the outcome of the game with a walk-off RBI home run swat in the seventh inning to rally for a 5-4 win in the 2023 3A Final Four Thursday night to force the decisive game three with a trip to the state championship on the line.

East Lincoln shot out to the early 3-0 lead, plating runs in the top of the first inning. The Mustangs added one more score in the top of the fourth for good measure to put the Cougars in a win-or-stay-home situation with just three innings remaining.

A lot of credit for the comeback should go to the Rockingham defense, which held East Lincoln scoreless the remainder of the game.

Ava Grace Pruitt’s three RBI homer in the fourth, followed by Russel’s bottom of the seventh home runs, changed the trajectory of the game and perhaps the season.

Other offensive highlights for the Cougars included Chloe Hershman, who went 2 for 2 and scored a run. Kaylie Pegram finished the night at 1 for 2 and Emily Lewis had a solid night with a 1 for 3 performance.

Pruitt picked up the win after facing 33 batters and surrendering just four hits and six walks while recording 10 strikeouts.

Mustangs junior Lyla Haywood paced the way offensively with a 2 for 3 night at the plate including a double RBI. Her teammate junior Currence Madison was 1 for 2 and had a pair of plated runs.

East Lincoln junior Tatum Martin was 1 for 3, drew a walk and added an RBI in addition to a score by freshman Kaitlyn Gust.

Mustangs senior pitcher Leah Correll struck out six, gave up four hits and a pair of walks in the loss.

UP NEXT: No. 5 East Lincoln (23-2) will compete in the 2023 3A state championship on the line. Visit nchsaa.org for complete state-wide results.

They will face the winner of the East region matchup between No. 3 Western Alamance (21-3) and No. 4 South Johnston (24-2) contest in the 2023 3A state championship June 2-3.

East Lincoln 1, Rockingham 0

DENVER — East Lincoln saved the best for last as a sacrifice pop plated the lone run of the night to earn a 1-0 win over Rockingham in game one of the 2023 3A softball NCHSAA Final Four Tuesday night in extra innings.

After getting a runner on board in the bottom of the eighth, Mustangs freshman Lyla Haywood hit the shot to score Tatum Martin for the victory.

Steller pitching and defense was par for the course as Cougars freshman Ava Grace Pruitt faced off against East Lincoln senior veteran Leah Correll with each playing Final Four caliber softball.

Correll gave up just four hits, no walks and struck out six Rockingham batters. The Mustangs defense played solid behind her helping to strand nine Cougars in scoring position.

Pruitt pitched a strong game as well, surrendering the lone score on the sac-pop while striking out six. She faced 33 batters, allowed eight hits and walked just one.

Betsy Eatmon, Jaelyn Freston and Tatum Martin led the way offensively for East Lincoln with two hits each and all three had a double.

The Cougars were paced offensively by Chloe Hershman, Hadlee Russell, Macey Hardy and Pruitt who all had hits on the night. Hershman, Russell and Pruitt’s hits were doubles.

The win marked the 16th-straight for the Mustangs. East Lincoln’s last loss was a 12-4 home matchup to Foard on March 24, nearly two months ago.

The loss snapped a 10-game Rockingham County winning streak. Their last loss was a 5-1 affair to cross-county rival McMichael April 20.