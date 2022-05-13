East Rutherford takes out Morehead in second round of post season

FOREST CITY, NC – Morehead’s strong season came to an end on the road as East Rutherford put together a solid game, with the bat - and on defense, to come away with 6-1 win in the second round of the 2A NCHSAA state baseball playoffs Friday night.

The Cavaliers continued to build on their 2022 regular season co-championship with R-S Central in the Mountain Foothills Seven 2A Conference. The win over the Panthers marked East Rutherford’s seventh victory in a row.

The loss for Morehead (19-6, 8-2) snapped a seven game winning streak that extended into the post season after the Panthers finished the regular season in second place of the Mid-State 2A Conference and won the league tournament championship with a 7-6 win over West Stokes May 5. In addition, Morehead had a 5-2 record against the other Rockingham County schools.

Despite the loss, the future looks bright for the Panthers for a relatively young team. The majority of the starting lineup throughout the season was comprised of underclassmen, and although the loss of seniors Hayden Friese, Lucas Lynn, Chesley Holt, Will Twilla and Landon Carter leaves some holes to fill – there are plenty of young guys poised to step into starring roles.

At the top of the list is sophomore Anderson Nance, who developed not only a productive bat offensively, but also proved to be one of the better pitchers in the state during the 2022 season.

Morehead first-year head coach Kaleb Houchins said Nance just has a different demeanor when he takes the mound, especially in big game situations.

“He’s just a sophomore, but he acts like he is a third-year college pitcher. He never gets rattled. He always trusts in his abilities and trusts the preparation. His mental preparation separates him from anyone else in this state. He never budges. No matter what you throw at him, he thinks he is going to get the next guy out. He thinks that every time he steps on that mound that he is the best player on that field and he is,” Houchins said.

Also coming back are several productive starters including Landon Woods, Landon Roberts, Brittyn Barnes, Matthew Simpson, Seth Sharpe and Dylan Stallings in addition to a number of up-and-coming players. One of the things Houchins embraced in his inaugural season was building a bridge between the youth league and Holmes Middle School in order to get kids excited to one day have a chance to play at Morehead. Early indications say he is on the right track based on the enthusiasm exhibited by the next generation of Panther players attending games throughout the season.

“I am so proud of this team, these seniors and this coaching staff. The 2022 Morehead baseball team has changed the culture of Morehead baseball, the culture is now a championship culture and it’s because of this team. Ten years from now we will look back and circle this team as the team that forever changed Morehead baseball,” Houchins said in a post via social media Friday night.

UP NEXT: No. 5 East Rutherford (21-5, 10-2) advances to take on No. 4 East Surry (23-1) in the third round of the 2A NCHSAA state playoffs Tuesday, May 17. East Surry defeated No. 13 R-S Central (19-7) by a 3-2 margin in a game that came down to the wire to earn their spot to the next round.

Morehead 2, North Surry 1

EDEN – It was anybody’s game heading into the final frame with No. 21 seed North Surry and No. 12 Morehead battling, but ultimately the Panthers relied on pitching and defense and got some timely hits down the stretch to pull out a 2-1 win in eight innings in the first round of the 2022 2A NCHSAA state baseball playoffs Tuesday night.

Trailing 1-0 in the sixth inning, Morehead’s Landon Woods got on with a walk then Hayden Friese had a big hit for an RBI to tie the game at 1-1.

That score held through the seventh and later in the bottom of the eighth, the Panthers were sensing victory with a bases loaded situation.

Sophomore Anderson Nance got a lead-off walk, Woods got on board with a bunt and Friese drew a base on balls to set up the game-winning situation.

Next up, senior Lucas Lynn came through with the shot of the year to date to plate the winning run. Lynn was mobbed by his teammates as the Panthers punched their ticket to the second round of the tournament.

Lynn led the way offensively with a pair of hits and an RBI. Brittyn Barnes was 2 for 3 while Woods, Friese and Seth Sharpe each added base knocks as well.

Nance had another stellar night on the mound on a night where he struck out 11. He didn’t give up a single earned run and allowed just five hits.

“I was never nervous. I knew all it was going to take for a couple of things to go our way. I knew going into the game that its playoff baseball. You’ve got to find a way to win. It doesn’t matter how you win. It doesn’t matter if it is pretty. All you need is more runs and that is right where you want to be and Anderson Nance went out there and did his thing. When he’s on the mound, all we needed to do was get two runs and that’s all we needed to get the job done tonight,” said Morehead head coach Kaleb Houchins

North Surry pitcher Ethan Edwards pitched a gem of a game keeping Morehead off-balance for the majority of the night. Unfortunately for the Greyhounds however, the Panthers late-game heroics put an end to their season. North Surry closed out the season at 16-10.