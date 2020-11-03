 Skip to main content
East Surry's Trent Lowman named the NFHS State Coach of the Year
East Surry's Trent Lowman named the NFHS State Coach of the Year

East Surry head coach Trent Lowman has been named the National Federation of High School Associations (NFHS) Coach of the Year in football for NCHSAA schools in 2019-20. Lowman and East Surry are well-known to Reidsville fans. The Cardinals were the only team to defeat the Rams in 2019. East Surry defeated RHS 55-49 on Sept. 27 in one of the more physical games at Community Stadium in recent memory. Reidsville would rebound and go on to win the remainder of their regular season games and eventually claim the 2019 2A NCHSAA state championship with a 14-0 victory over Elizabeth City Northeastern on Dec. 14 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. Loman is pictured above embracing his daughter after 56-28 victory over the Tarboro Vikings in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham.

 ALLISON LEE ISLEY / WS JOURNAL

A perfect 2019 season just got better for Trent Lowman. The East Surry coach has been named National Federation of High School Associations (NFHS) Coach of the Year in football for NCHSAA schools in 2019-20 after guiding the Cardinals to a 15-0 season and the state Class 1-A championship.

East Surry outscored opponents 799-207 and wrapped up the title with a 56-28 victory over Tarboro at Duke's Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham.

Lowman was in his second year as the Cardinals' coach after moving from his alma mater, Catawba Bandys. In two seasons at East Surry, his record is 26-4.

Before moving to Pilot Mountain, Lowman spent five seasons at Bandys, going 23-35 after succeeding his father, Randy, as head coach.

Lowman and East Surry are well-known to Reidsville fans. The Cardinals were the only team to defeat the Rams in 2019. East Surry defeated RHS 55-49 on Sept. 27 in one of the more physical games at Community Stadium in recent memory. Reidsville would rebound and go on to win the remainder of their regular season games and eventually claim the 2019 2A NCHSAA state championship with a 14-0 victory over Elizabeth City Northeastern on Dec. 14 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

