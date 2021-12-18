Eastern Guilford holds on for double overtime win at Rockingham

A pair of free throws by Rockingham'sLuke Smith tied the game, then a steal and score by CJ Mills gave the Cougars the lead for the first time since the first quarter at 30-28. A pair of ties ensued as the clock wore down, but a free throw by Jackson Jones gave Eastern the lead once again at 39-37 with just 6.5 seconds remaining in the fourth. Rockingham inbounded the ball and passed to Maleek Bryant on the wing who got the ball to Smith in the post. A fake and a turnaround jumper by Smith tied the game at the end of regulation.

A seesaw battle ensued in overtime and with the Cougars trailing by 2-points, Evan Shotwell came through with a clutch floater in the lane to tie it once again. An over and back call gave Rockingham the ball with a chance to win with just 15.2 seconds to go in the first overtime, but they didn’t get a good look sending the game into double OT.

A jumper by Pagan gave the Wildcats a two-possession cushion, but RCHS showed no quit and cut it to 50-49 on a pair of Clay Jones free throws. Ultimately, Eastern Guilford did a good job of denying Rockingham possession and hit enough free throws in the waning second to close out the win.

Despite coming up short, RCHS head coach Tanner Brooks said there were many positives to take away from the game.