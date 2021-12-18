Eastern Guilford holds on for double overtime win at Rockingham

WENTWORTH – A low scoring, but intense grinder of a game, turned into a marathon. But when all was said and done, Eastern Guilford hit critical free throws down the stretch to hold off Rockingham 53-49 in double overtime in 3A Conference 46 action Friday night.
It was literally anyone’s game for the taking at the end of regulation as well as both overtime periods, but neither team could capitalize in building a two possession advantage at several critical junctures. That made for tense moments in front of a packed and rowdy house for a Rockingham program looking to become a contender in the league.
The Cougars came out of the gate strong beginning with a pair of scores by Clay Jones and Luke Smith which put the Wildcats in an early 8-0 hole. Eastern Guilford rallied however, cutting it to 1-point, then a 3-pointer by Jayson Jones-Pagan gave the Wildcats the lead at 13-12 at the end of the first quarter.
A bucket by Rockingham’s Jabari Kelliar cut the lead to 15-14 early in the second period, but a steal and score on an old-fashioned and-one by shifty guard Jaden Dodd followed by another floater in the lane, put EGHS out front 21-14 to close out the first half.
Both teams went cold from a scoring perspective for the majority of the third frame, but better defense by the Cougars helped the offense close the lead to one possession down 26-24 heading into the fourth quarter.
A pair of free throws by Rockingham'sLuke Smith tied the game, then a steal and score by CJ Mills gave the Cougars the lead for the first time since the first quarter at 30-28. A pair of ties ensued as the clock wore down, but a free throw by Jackson Jones gave Eastern the lead once again at 39-37 with just 6.5 seconds remaining in the fourth. Rockingham inbounded the ball and passed to Maleek Bryant on the wing who got the ball to Smith in the post. A fake and a turnaround jumper by Smith tied the game at the end of regulation.
A seesaw battle ensued in overtime and with the Cougars trailing by 2-points, Evan Shotwell came through with a clutch floater in the lane to tie it once again. An over and back call gave Rockingham the ball with a chance to win with just 15.2 seconds to go in the first overtime, but they didn’t get a good look sending the game into double OT.
A jumper by Pagan gave the Wildcats a two-possession cushion, but RCHS showed no quit and cut it to 50-49 on a pair of Clay Jones free throws. Ultimately, Eastern Guilford did a good job of denying Rockingham possession and hit enough free throws in the waning second to close out the win.
Despite coming up short, RCHS head coach Tanner Brooks said there were many positives to take away from the game.
“It’s tough to walk away with a loss, but I guess the biggest thing is that we were competing and that’s what I love to see and the kids know when we are in ball games and see the amount of talent that we have and what we can do. It’s not necessarily confidence, but it gives us awareness of what we can do. That’s the best way to look at it. It gives us awareness of growth. They fought really hard too. At the end of the day, the kids see how much better we are getting with the steps that we are taking and I’m impressed and really thankful that they are buying into what we are doing and that gives us confidence that we are changing the culture and a lot of stuff to get this program moving in the right direction,” Brooks said.
Smith led the Cougars with 19 points, Jones had 9 and Shotwell added 8.
Pagan had a game-high 24 points including four 3-point baskets and Dodd added 16 to pace Eastern Guilford offensively. RCHS netted just one 3-pointer on the night as compared to five for EGHS and the Wildcats hit 17 of 25 free throws as compared to 21 of 33 for the Cougars.
UP NEXT: Things don’t get any easier for Rockingham (0-2, 1-6), as they prepare to host undefeated North Stokes (2-0, 7-0) Monday and Eastern Guilford (2-0, 3-3) will hit the road to take on Eastern Alamance (0-0, 1-4) next Tuesday.
BOX SCORE OT1 OT2
E 13 8 5 13 6 8 53
R 12 2 10 15 6 4 49