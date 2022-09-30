Eastern Guilford rolls in big home win over Rockingham

GIBSONVILLE – Eastern Guilford used a balanced rushing and passing attack, combined with a bruising defense, to earn a dominant 68-15 Mid-State 3A Conference victory over Rockingham Thursday night.

It’s been a roller coaster ride for the Cougars so far this season.

Following an impressive 30-13 win over cross-county rival McMichael in the season opener - a Phoenix team currently tied for first place in the Mid-State 2A Conference and sports an impressive 5-1 overall record - the Cougars have dropped three of their last four, and now they find themselves in a pickle with perhaps the toughest stretch of the season on deck.

Following the 14-8 victory over Smith Sept. 23, things were looking up for Rockingham, but the 53 point loss to the Wildcats won’t likely do much for their collective confidence.

Eastern Guilford, however, have flipped the script on how they began the 2022 season. After a rough start that featured three-straight out-of-conference losses to Northern Guilford, Williams and Western Alamance, the win over Rockingham for the Wildcats not only got the team up to .500, but more importantly, bumped Eastern Guilford up to 3-0 in league play with victories over Northeast Guilford, High Point Central and the Cougars in consecutive weeks.

Conference wins trump the overall record since both a first and second place regular season finish in league play locks up automatic playoff bids.

Despite the lopsided loss, Rockingham did have some success on the night. The Cougars had 118 yards rushing and 189 passing. Quarterback Brice Baker completed 10 of 17 passes and threw a pair of touchdown strikes - one to junior Maleek Bryant, and the other to teammate Cole Chandler. Bryant had 95 yards on four receptions and Chandler added 73 more yards with a pair of catches.

Eastern Guilford had 246 yards on the ground and 228 passing.

Senior Wildcats quarterback Tyreik Boyd posted a nearly perfect night with 15 completions on 18 attempts and threw a trio of TD strikes.

UP NEXT: Rockingham (1-2, 2-4) hosts High Point Central (0-3, 0-6) and Eastern Guilford (3-0, 3-3) hits the road to take on Atkins (0-3, 1-4) Oct. 7.