WENTWORTH – The third time was definitely the charm for the Wildcats, who bounced back from the regular season sweep they suffered at the hands of Rockingham during the regular season. In a game of runs that featured several big momentum shifts, the Cougars ultimately went cold offensively and Eastern Guilford heated up in the second half to steal a 49-45 win over RCHS in the first round of the Mid-State 3A Conference tournament Tuesday night.

Rockingham head coach Jesse Wall said although the loss was a disappointment for his team, there is still plenty the Cougars have to play for and that begins next week with the state playoffs.

“We just came out and got hit in the mouth. We played well against adversity in the first half, but later, when we had the lead, they pressured us and we weren’t really tough. At this point, we’ve got another season. It’s not over,” he said.

Eastern Guilford was in control in the opening minutes, outscoring the Cougars 7-1, but RCHS rallied - and thanks to a Lily Strittmatter 3-pointer with under a minute to go in the opening frame, Rockingham slipped into the driver’s seat with a 12-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Unfortunately, one of the Cougars leading scorers, Addie Gregson got tangled up at mid-court and took a hard fall injuring her ankle in the first quarter. She sat for the remainder of the half, and although she did return after receiving treatment in the third quarter, she only scored 2 points in the fourth period.

The tide turned in the second quarter as Rockingham’s defense fueled their offense as they went on a 14-0 run to close out the half to post a 32-16 advantage.

Eastern played much better defensively in the final two periods as they mounted a fierce rally.

It was anybody’s game heading down the stretch, as RCHS clung to a 40-37 lead heading into the fourth.

But the Cougars couldn’t buy a bucket, and meanwhile EGHS drew fouls and knocked down crucial free throws to seal the victory.

Johnasa Tatum led the way for the Wildcats with 17 points and Taylor Branch was huge for Eastern Guilford in the second half scoring 15 and hitting 7 of 8 crucial free throws down the stretch to help ice the win. The Wildcats hit 11 of 16 from the charity stripe on the night.

Strittmatter paced the Cougars offensively with 14 points including four 3-pointers. Macey Hardy also had 14 - and Ava Grace Pruitt added 11 more including three 3’s.

The Cougars swept the Wildcats in the regular season series. Rockingham won the first game 65-47 on Dec. 16, 2022 and again by a 48-27 margin Jan. 27.

The Wildcats, who have had a rough season with just six wins in 25 attempts, screamed with delight and jumped around celebrating after the post-game handshakes knowing their season is not yet done.

UP NEXT: No. 2 Rockingham (19-5) now plays the waiting game. The Cougars have already locked up an automatic 2023 2A NCHSAA state playoff spot courtesy of a second place finish in the Mid-State 2A Conference.

“We can’t dwell on things. We’ve just got to get better. Obviously, it’s a tough pill to swallow – no doubt, but you have got to find you some kind of spark to move you forward. A big thing when something happens is how well you respond to it. We got beat. Now we’ve got to respond to it in the playoffs,” said Wall.

Seedings and complete state-wide pairing for the 2023 2A NCHSAA state playoffs will be released Saturday afternoon.

No. 7 Eastern Guilford (6-19) will travel to take on No. 3 Dudley (17-7) in the semifinal round Thursday. The Panthers defeated Southern Guilford (8-16) 55-21 in their opening round game. The championship finals will be played at the higher seed Friday, Feb. 17.

BOX SCORE

E 11 5 21 12 49

R 13 19 8 5 45