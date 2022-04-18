Eastern Music Festival set to return this summer with full season events

GREENSBORO, NC - Eastern Music Festival (EMF), Greensboro’s nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program, announces the return to regular full-capacity in-person programming this summer, June 25 through July 30, 2022. After canceling the in-person 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and then operating at a limited capacity during the summer of 2021, EMF looks forward to getting back into the swing of things in 2022.

“The last few years have proven that anything is possible even under the most challenging circumstances, but with eyes on the horizon, the ability to produce a full-scale festival on-par with festivals in years past this summer brings immense joy to the entire EMF family,” Chris Williams, EMF Executive Director said.

The 2022 season will feature 60-plus performances by ensembles of varying shapes and sizes at its home location in Guilford Colleges’ Dana Auditorium, as well as other locations in Greensboro, and one performance in Boone, NC. The schedule for concerts at EMF this summer will include:

• Tuesday's: Chamber Music with the Eastern Chamber Players

• Wednesday's: Signature Performances featuring EMF Faculty Artists

• Thursday and Friday's: EMF Young Artists Orchestras

• Saturday's: Eastern Festival Orchestra led by maestro Gerard Schwarz

• Student chamber recitals and piano recitals throughout the season

The season will also feature performances by special well-known guest artists, Lara St. John, violin, Santiago Rodriguez, piano, and Alexander Toradze, piano, as well as faculty performances by Jason Vieaux, guitar, Jeff Multer, violin, and Julian Schwarz, cello.

The full season will be announced the first week of May, and individual tickets will go on sale Friday, May 20, 2022, online at easternmusicfestival.org/tickets. Complete program details will be available online at easternmusicfestival.org/calendar.

About Eastern Music Festival

For six decades, Eastern Music Festival (EMF), a nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program, is produced each summer on the campus of Guilford College and other venues in the Greensboro, North Carolina, area. EMF is distinguished by its accomplished faculty, exhilarating repertoire, and world-renowned visiting artists under the artistic direction of Gerard Schwarz. A powerful teaching institution, EMF provides encouragement and guidance to hundreds of young musicians from across the country and around the globe as they take their first steps towards careers in the performing arts. EMF’s five-week 61st season is June 25 – July 30, 2022. For more information, visit easternmusicfestival.org. Follow EMF on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.