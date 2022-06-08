ECU will host Texas in NCAA baseball Super Regional. Here’s when and how to watch

East Carolina is moving on in the NCAA baseball tournament and will host No. 9 seed Texas in the Super Regional later this week. ECU defeated Coastal Carolina in a winner-take-all Greenville Regional matchup Monday.

The No. 8 seed Pirates (45-19) will start a best-of-three home series against the Longhorns (45-19, 14-10) on Friday. The appearance marks their third straight trip to the Super Regional since 2019 and seventh in school history.

The Pirates look to avoid a repeat of their last two Super Regional appearances — where they were swept both times. They’ll take on a strong Longhorns squad that swept their opponents in the Austin Regional and outscored them 26-6 in the three games.

Texas is led by redshirt junior Ivan Melendez. He batted .404 and hit 30 home runs this year, going 4 for 8 with a home run in the three regional.

The Longhorns’ most used starting pitcher, Pete Hansen, started 15 games with a 3.08 ERA. His lone regional appearance in the Austin regional on June 3 came against Air Force, where he pitched 6 ⅔ innings and allowed three runs.

East Carolina won the first two games of its regional but faltered in its first matchup against the Chanticleers, 9-1. They rebounded in the following game with the 13-4 victory that sent them to the Super Regional.

The winner of the Super Regional will advance to the College World Series.

How to watch ECU-Texas baseball game

East Carolina NCAA tournament baseball games against Texas will be broadcast on ESPN2.

If your preferred method of watching games involves streaming, there are options for that, too. The games will be streamed on WatchESPN.com with a valid cable or satellite subscription or a subscription to ESPN+. The games are also available on YouTube TV and Hulu+ Live TV.

WHEN IS THE ECU-TEXAS NCAA BASEBALL REGIONAL

Teams: Texas vs. East Carolina

Where: Lewis Field at Clark-LeClair Stadium, Greenville

Game 1: Friday, noon (ESPN2)

Game 2: Saturday, noon (ESPN2)

Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, TBD