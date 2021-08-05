Eden Girl makes history competing with the boys at Bronco 11U World Series

Aubrey Easley, 11 of the Eden Boys & Girls Club baseball team and a member of the Rockingham All-Stars baseball team, played in the Bronco 11U World Series in Chesterfield County, Va, on Saturday July 24 and made history in the process. She is the only girl on this baseball team and became the first girl to ever face another girl in the PONY League Baseball. Easley faced pitcher Abrielle Shaw of the Chesterfield Baseball Club.

PONY Baseball hosted this tournament. Teams competed in regional tournaments to advance to the World Series for the opportunity to play against teams from as far away as San Diego, Calif., and Laredo, Texas to local teams from North Carolina and Virginia.

“Last Saturday was monumental to watch Abrielle from Chesterfield Baseball Club team pitch to Aubrey from the Eden Boys and Girls Club,” stated Rick Melton, Bronco 11U World Series Tournament Director. “This was a first for PONY Baseball and their accomplishment will forever be held in our museum with a signed baseball and photos from these two young ladies in the PONY Baseball Museum located in Washington, Pennsylvania.”

After the game, tournament organizers asked both players to sign game balls, one each for them to keep and one for the museum. Easley has always wanted to play baseball instead of softball which has been the historical choice of girls.