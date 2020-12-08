 Skip to main content
Eden’s Own Journal is recognized with the 2020 Grady Elmore Media Excellence Award
Eden’s Own Journal is recognized with the 2020 Grady Elmore Media Excellence Award

Lisa Finney Griffith and Eden’s Own Journal have been recognized with the USTA NC 2020 Grady Elmore Media Excellence Award. This award is presented each year by USTA NC to an individual or organization who has most contributed to the game of tennis by disseminating information about the sport to the general public.

Eden’s Own Journal (EOJ), www.edensown.com is a free monthly newsprint magazine with distribution at over 135 stands and community locations in Rockingham County North Carolina. EOJ covers tennis in their Sports Short pages each month publishing a monthly Tennis Talk column by Rockingham County Tennis Association’s (RCTA) Executive Director Shelby Rhyne and other guest columnists, RCTA press releases, and photos of community and school tennis events. They offer low-cost advertising for tennis programs and events. They are THE media partner in Rockingham County covering news and providing community updates to six cities – Eden, Madison, Mayodan, Reidsville, Stoneville and Wentworth.

To view a complete listing of 2020 USTA NC Awards visit nctennis.com.

The Rockingham County Tennis Association (RC Tennis), a 501c3 non-profit corporation, a USTA Community Tennis Association and a registered National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) chapter.

