Eight Appalachian State players earn All-Sun Belt honors

With Hannon at center, Neuzil at left guard, Hunter at right guard, Hodges at right tackle and Garrison at left tackle, the Mountaineers went through the 2020 season with the nation's most experienced line and ranked No. 7 nationally with 264.9 rushing yards per game. App State was the only FBS team with more than seven rushes of 50-plus yards (the Mountaineers had 10) and the only FBS team with more than four rushes of 60-plus yards (the Mountaineers had seven).

Even though Peoples started just the final five games, he led the Sun Belt with 1,124 rushing yards and tied for the league lead with 12 rushing touchdowns. Peoples also tied Buffalo’s Jaret Patterson for the FBS lead in rushes of 50 or more yards (five) in 2020 and led the nation with four rushes of 60-plus yards.

Thomas ended his career with a 32-6 record — good for the second-most wins among active FBS quarterbacks — and ranked second in the league with 20 touchdown passes. Daetrich Harrington was leading the Sun Belt in rushing yards per game (99.2) and rushing touchdowns (seven) before he suffered a season-ending injury in the sixth game.