Elissa Cunane, Liz Kitley earn All-America in women's college basketball

Summerfield is now home to two All-America women’s basketball players.

N.C. State senior Elissa Cunane, has made the Associated Press’ second team, and her friend and Virginia Tech junior Liz Kitley has been selected to the third team.

And while we watched these women grow up on our courts, more All-America stars could be headed Greensboro’s way soon.

About Cunane

All-America recognition for a third straight season. Made the second team last season, third team in 2019-20.

The only player in N.C. State history to make one of the first three teams.

First-team All-ACC, ACC Tournament MVP.

Leads the Wolfpack in scoring (13.8), rebounding (7.7) and field-goal percentage (52.6).

The only center in the nation shooting 50 percent or better, 40 percent or better (44.8) from three-point range and 80 percent (82.8) at the free-throw line.

Will lead Wolfpack, the No. 1 Bridgeport Regional seed, vs. Longwood or Mount St. Mary’s at 2 p.m. Saturday (ESPN) in Raleigh in NCAA Tournament first round

About Kitley

First Virginia Tech player to earn All-America.

ACC Player of the Year, first-team All-ACC, Kay Yow Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Averages 17.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.45 blocks and shoots 54.8 percent.

15 double-doubles led the ACC.

ACC All-Defensive Team.

Will lead Hokies, the No. 5 Spokane Regional seed, vs. Florida Gulf Coast at 2:30 p.m. Friday (ESPNU) in College Park, Md., in NCAA Tournament first round.

Greensboro Region All-Americas

Four teams will come to the Greensboro Coliseum for Sweet Sixteen and regional games March 25 and 27. Among them could be:

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina: First-team All-America and a unanimous first-team selection for the region’s No. 1 seed. Averages 16.8 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.6 blocks; shoots 54.4 percent.

Caitlin Clark, Iowa: First-team All-America and a unanimous first-team selection for the region’s No. 2 seed. Leads the nation with 27.4 points and 7.9 assists per game; also averages 8.1 rebounds.

Ashley Joens, Iowa State: Second-team All-America for the region’s No. 3 seed. Averages 20.2 points and 9.5 rebounds.

Aneesah Morrow, DePaul: The freshman is a second-team All-America (21.7 points, 13.8 rebounds). DePaul, a No. 11 seed, plays in a First Four game and would need three wins to reach Greensboro.