Elissa Cunane waived by WNBA's Seattle Storm

Summerfield’s Elissa Cunane is looking for a new WNBA team before the season even started.

The Seattle Storm waived the former Northern Guilford and N.C. State standout Monday night. Cunane, a 6-foot-5 center, was a second-round draft choice by the Storm (17th overall).

In two preseason games with Seattle, Cunane scored three points in 14 minutes in a win over Los Angeles and had six points in 12 minutes in a victory over Phoenix.

Also waived by Seattle heading into Friday night’s WNBA regular-season opener was point guard Raina Perez, a former teammate of Cunane with the Wolfpack.

After four years at N.C. State, Cunane ranks sixth in school history in points (1,855), seventh in double-doubles (34) and fifth in rebounds (986). She is the school’s record-holder in made free throws (513).

A three-time All-ACC selection, Cunane averaged 14.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game while shooting 54 percent from the field during her career. As a senior, she averaged 13.7 points and 7.6 rebounds and shot 53.1 percent. She earned second team All-American honors from The Associated Press and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

Cunane also is a two-time ACC Tournament Most Valuable Player, winning the award both times at the Greensboro Coliseum as the Wolfpack claimed the conference title.

At Northern Guilford, Cunane led the Nighthawks to NCHSAA Class 3-A championships in 2017 and 2018. She was a three-time HSXtra.com Player of the Year.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.