MAYODAN – McMichael’s multi-position threat Brady Elrod announced on the afternoon of Feb. 1, he will play football at Catawba College next fall.

Surrounded by his family coaches, teammates and friends - Elrod signed his National Letter of Intent as he sets to embark on the next phase of his athletic and academic career.

“First of all, I’m very proud of Brady and his accomplishments. It’s truly a testament to what hard work and perseverance and what it can do for you. These past three years that I have known him, being hired in 2020 and having that spring season, in addition to our two fall seasons, he’s been our Swiss Army knife,” McMichael head football coach Tony McCants said.

Elrod was recruited by the Division II Catawba Indians to play safety. In high school however, he played a variety of positions. Over the course of his high school career, he played wide receiver, tight end, quarterback, safety, linebacker, punter and returned punts and kicks on special teams.

“It was beneficial for him in his recruitment because it highlighted his athleticism and his team-oriented nature. It showed that he was willing to step into whatever role the team needed him to play. I couldn’t be happier for him and his parents and I know Catawba is getting a very good football player,” said McCants.

Elrod was a key member of the Phoenix team that closed out the season with a 7-4 record in a loaded Mid-State 2A Conference and helped earn a spot in the 2022 2A NCHSAA state playoffs.

In his final season, he had 690 yards receiving, averaged 18.2 yards per reception and had three touchdowns. He also had 746 all-purpose yards. On defense he led the team with 110 solo tackles.

McCants said no matter what position he ultimately plays in college, Catawba will get Elrod’s best.

“Being so versatile and athletic allows coach’s to be creative in where they see him on their football team. I think being a safety and a defensive football player really suits him. If they give him the opportunity to play a little bit of offense, I think he would be able to do that. But being able to solely focus on one position, I think that is something that will be to his benefit,” the coach said.

Overcoming Obstacles

For a brief period of time, however, his future as an athlete was in question.

On Oct. 29, 2022, Elrod and sophomore teammate Brady Dunn, were involved in a serious automobile accident and had to be cut from the vehicle by a rescue team using the Jaws of Life, but thankfully, both fully recovered.

Even though seriously injured, breaking his left tibia, Elrod said while trapped in the vehicle, he never thought his athletic career was over.

“I sat there and I prayed to God that we were both going to be okay and I knew that I was going to get better from it. I wasn’t going to let that set me back,” he said.

He bounced back quickly thanks to his physicians and the people helping him rehabilitate. Just a few months later, he’s on his feet and training once again.

“It’s great – I’ve been running the last few weeks and doing squats and dead lifts and I’m feeling one hundred percent,” he said.

Elrod was also a starter on the baseball and basketball teams for the Phoenix in recent years. With another season of eligibility remaining, he has not decided yet as to whether or not he will play baseball in 2023 or just train for football.

Looking to the future, he said Catawba just felt right from the moment he stepped on campus.

“The coaches, they are all nice guys and new to the program. Everything that they stand for, it seems like they are ready to win and they are going to play the best people for every position and I know I have a fair shot of going in there and playing my first year and hopefully we can get some wins,” he said.

Elrod believes taking the role of every-man on the team was never a burden at McMichael and he plans on devoting himself in a similar manner in college.

“No, I loved it. I love playing different positions and being a part of the game the entire time. I don’t like taking a break during the game,” said Elrod.

Now, he’s looking forward to specializing and determining his role in college.

“I think it will be a good time for me to finally just focus on being good at one position and getting better and hopefully starting. I just want to be a solid player at one position and that is the goal for me right now,” he said.

“I think Brady shows other students in the building that no matter where you play, they will find you. No matter what you play, they will find you. I think definitely, it will leave a legacy and it is definitely a positive thing for our program,” said McCants.

Elrod is considering a major in exercise science or business.