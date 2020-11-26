Energy is high, but are fans socially distancing, wearing masks at NC State football games?

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren appreciates the fans who have been allowed inside Carter-Finley Stadium this season.

Instead of the usual about 60,000 people in the stands, only about 4,000 (7% of capacity) have been there on game days due to limits on outdoor gatherings put in place by Gov. Roy Cooper in response to the coronavirus pandemic. But the ones who are there have not gone unnoticed by Doeren.

“We appreciate the ones that are screaming and cheering us on,” Doeren said. “Can’t thank you enough for the ones who are being positive and are yelling and pulling for our guys.”

While the energy has been great, are fans wearing masks and and social distancing?

Some images from the Wolfpack’s Nov. 21 win over Liberty appear to show groups of fans congregating in some areas of the bleachers, particularly in the section of the stadium where students sit. Most fans in the images are wearing masks, and some are not or wearing them improperly.