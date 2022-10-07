 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Erskine back at McMichael as head baseball coach

Erskine

Clark Erskine gets second shot as new McMichael head baseball coach. He is pictured above coaching third base at a home game in 2019.

 JIM SANDS, ROCKINGHAMNOW.COM

MAYODAN - After a one-year hiatus, a familiar face will be back in the dugout at McMichael High School in 2023. Phoenix Athletics Director Thomas Horton announced Thursday afternoon, that former head coach Clarke Erskine will return as the new head man for the Phoenix baseball team.

“His proven leadership and baseball knowledge will be a great asset to our program and we feel he is the right fit for our team,” Horton said via email.

Erskine takes over for Bobby Smith, who announced earlier this year he was retiring from the game after just one season at McMichael to spend more time with his family.

Smith guided the Phoenix to a 17-7 record and earned a NCHSAA playoff bid in his lone season at the helm of the DMHS program in 2022.

Erskine, who was a star infielder and pitcher for the Phoenix graduated from the school in 2003. He later became the McMichael head coach and guided the program for 10 seasons.

People are also reading…

He closed out his final season with an 8-7 record and guided DMHS to the 2021 2-A NCHSAA state playoffs.

Erskine left the program to coach his young sons, but ultimately, the ties and bonds to his alma mater proved too strong to ignore.

Erskine was one of McMichael’s most well-rounded players throughout his playing days and that carried over to his tenure as coach. A former Mid-State 3-A Conference Coach of the Year, Erskine maintained a strong program that was a perineal conference and postseason contender over the course of his previous 10 years.

It turns out to be a perfect fit for the program that was caught off guard by Smith’s unexpected retirement. Erskine is well-respected in the coaching community and he’s obviously established solid relationships with many of the current players, so McMichael should be right back in the hunt for Mid-State 2A Conference supremacy in 2023.

Erskine and the Phoenix open up the 2023 season with a road trip to R.J. Reynolds Feb. 28.

