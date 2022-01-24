Even winning coach Andy Reid questions NFL's overtime setup

— There are no coach’s challenges with all reviews being initiated by the replay official.

In 11 playoff games that went to overtime, including the first in a Super Bowl when the Patriots beat the Falcons with a touchdown on the first possession in 2017, the team that gets the ball first has won 10 — seven with opening-drive TDs.

Indeed, the only loss in that span was in the NFC championship game for 2018, when officials blew a blatant pass interference and illegal hit penalty on Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman late in regulation. The folks in the Big Easy insist that overtime never should have occurred.

In regular-season matches, the team that gets the ball first is 86-65-10, with 34 opening-drive touchdowns, according to Sportradar. So the imbalance isn't as profound as in the postseason.

Reid knows both sides of overtime outcomes. In the AFC title game for the 2018 season, Kansas City rallied to force the extra period. But New England won the toss, and Tom Brady marched his team downfield against an exhausted defense for a winning TD.

This time, Reid was in a better spot after Bills quarterback Josh Allen called tails and heads came up.