Expectations are high at WSSU and Coach Cleo Hill Jr. wouldn't have it any other way

Coach Cleo Hill Jr. of Winston-Salem State isn’t about to duck the question about the fourth men’s basketball team he’ll put on the floor at the Gaines Center this season.

The question: Is this the most talented team you’ve had since you got here?

“Easily, I think it will be the most talent we’ve had,” said Hill, whose deep roster will include two center transfers from Division I in Jaylon Gibson (N.C. State) and Nate Springs (Kennesaw State).

Gibson, 6-foot-9, played one season for the Wolfpack and saw limited action. Springs, 6-10, is a graduate transfer who started his career at Ohio University. Those two will give the Rams a decidedly different look this season in the guard-dominated CIAA.

The luxury Hill will have is the veterans coming back in power forward Xavier Fennell and wing Jon Hicklin. Both are holdovers from the CIAA championship team from 2019-20 and along with sophomore guards Samage Teel and Isaac Parson, give Hill four starters from last season’s team that went 19-7 and lost to Virginia Union in the CIAA Tournament semifinals.

“We’ll be good, there’s no question but that’s the tradition and culture we have here, so we’re obviously excited about what kind of team we’ll have,” Hill said.

Other returners will be forward Rasheen Merlin, who saw a lot more playing time toward the end of last season. DyQuavis Wilkins, Stefon McLeod, Ralph Bland and Abnar Muhammad saw limited action last season and are back.

The other two newcomers are freshmen Jeremy Dixon, from Kinston High School, who played AAU ball with Teel and Parson, and Casey Shaw, a 6-2 guard from Mooresville.

Dixon, a 6-6 wing, is one of just six players in school history in the tradition-rich Kinston program who played on the varsity all four seasons of his high-school career.

“Jeremy can really play and we’re excited that he’s signed with us,” Hill said.

Because of NCAA rules on transfers, Hill can’t comment on Gibson and Springs until they step on campus in mid-August. The two, however, will give the Rams plenty of height down low. Gibson, from Zubulon, was third on the Wolfpack in dunks last season with 14 but averaged just 14 minutes a game.

Gibson, who was a three-star recruit coming out of high school according to 247Sports.com, was the No. 14 player in the state his senior season. He signed to play at Wake Forest for Coach Danny Manning. But after Manning was fired, Gibson decided to go to N.C. State.

The Rams were the Southern Division champions last season and in Hill’s three seasons at WSSU he’s 50-32 with a CIAA title. In his 15 seasons as a head coach at Cheyney State, Shaw and WSSU Hill is 240-166 which also includes a CIAA title when he was at Shaw.

“We addressed some things and that starts with our point guards because Teel and Parson each have a year under their belts and a year in the CIAA,” Hill said. “In that loss to Virginia Union (in the CIAA semifinals) rebounding was an issue but we feel like we are a whole team now.”

Defense will be the key

When the Rams won the CIAA title in 2019-20 they were one of the best defensive teams in Division II and that’s what Hill and his assistant coaches (Lance Beckwith and Ricky Wilson) preach all the time.

The addition of two Division I transfers who are centers will help the interior of that defense even more.

Getting Fennell to return for his final season, even though he graduated in May, will also be a benefit.

“We feel like X is one of the best defenders in our league, and having him back gives us so much more versatility,” Hill said.

Twin towers in starting lineup?

The versatility that the Rams can throw at CIAA opponents will be interesting. There could be a starting lineup of Gibson and Springs along with Hicklin, Fennell and either Teel or Parson. Fennell, however, seemed to have his best games last season when he came off the bench.

The Rams could also go small with Teel, Parson, Hicklin, Fennell and Dixon, who as a freshman will likely play a lot of minutes.

Hill said you can never have enough depth, but he feels this season’s team will have plenty.

“We’ll have the chance to mix and match and do some different things with lineups and that’s a good problem to have,” Hill said.

Schedule is shaping up

Hill said the contracts are still being signed for the 10 nonconference games the Rams will play in. He said they are planning to play in three tournaments but one is especially meaningful for him.

“One tournament will be in Harlem (New York City) and we’ll get to see Earl ('The Pearl' Monroe) who lives up there so that will be special,” Hill said. “And our hope is we will practice in New Jersey at my dad’s old school (Essex Community College) where he coached and the gym is now named after him.”

Hill also said they hope to play Wake Forest again in an exhibition game at Joel Coliseum.

In the CIAA the Rams will play each of their division opponents twice but will only play teams in the Northern Division once during the regular-season.

“I like the way the schedule is setting up," Hill said.

Honoring the NCAA championship team

It’s been 55 years since Monroe and Coach Big House Gaines won the NCAA Division II national championship and Hill has started a fundraising campaign already.

“We are going to honor that team all season long because it’s been 55 years,” Hill said. “So we are asking alums and fans to donate $55 to our program. It was a historic time when Earl and those guys won the NCAA title so we want to remember that team.”

Hill said a letter has already been sent out to alumni detailing the information on the fund-raising effort.

“We just want to make sure that team is recognized throughout our season,” Hill said.