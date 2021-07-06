 Skip to main content
Fans and players get set for MLB mid-summer classic next week in Denver
Fans and players get set for MLB mid-summer classic next week in Denver

Los Angeles Angels' star Shohei Ohtani was selected as the AL designated hitter as well as a pitcher too. He's the first player in MLB history to be named an All-Star as a position player and a pitcher. He is shown above on the mound in a game earlier this season.

 ADAM HUNGER / THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The MLB All-Star Game rosters are set after the reserves and pitchers were announced in early July on ESPN. Both the American League and National League teams of 32 are set to face-off next week.

Presented by Mastercard, the MLB used a different selection process this year that included two different phases. The starters were announced on July 1 and were selected by fans—including Angels star Shohei Ohtani. The reserves and pitchers were selected by a combination of player ballots and picks made by the Commissioner’s Office.

Ohtani is the unquestionable star of the game who was not only named as the AL designated hitter, but was selected as a pitcher too. He's the first player in MLB history to be named an All-Star as both a position player and a pitcher. Collectively, 34 first-time All-Stars made rosters for the 2021 event.

The All-Star game in Denver will held on July 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

2021 MLB All Star Roster

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Elected starters

C: Salvador Perez (KC)

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)

2B: Marcus Semien (TOR)

3B: Rafael Devers (BOS)

SS: Xander Bogaerts (BOS)

OF: Mike Trout (LAA)*

OF: Aaron Judge (NYY)

OF: Teoscar Hernández (TOR)

DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAA)

Pitcher/Designated hitter: Shohei Ohtani

Reserves

C: Mike Zunino (TB)

2B: Jose Altuve (HOU)

SS: Bo Bichette (TOR)

SS: Carlos Correa (HOU)

1B: Matt Olson (OAK)

3B: José Ramírez (CLE)

1B: Jared Walsh (LAA)

OF: Michael Brantley (HOU)

OF: Joey Gallo (TEX)

OF: Adolis García (TEX)

OF: Cedric Mullins (BAL)

DH: J.D. Martinez (BOS)

DH: Nelson Cruz (MIN)

Starting Pitchers

RHP: Shane Bieber (CLE)*

RHP: Gerrit Cole (NYY)

RHP: Nathan Eovaldi (BOS)

RHP: Kyle Gibson (TEX)

LHP: Yusei Kikuchi (SEA)

RHP: Lance Lynn (CWS)

LHP: Carlos Rodón (CWS)

Relievers

RHP: Matt Barnes (BOS)

LHP: Aroldis Chapman (NYY)

RHP: Liam Hendriks (CWS)

RHP: Ryan Pressly (HOU)

LHP: Gregory Soto (DET)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Elected starters

C: Buster Posey (SF)

1B: Freddie Freeman (ATL)

2B: Adam Frazier (PIT)

3B: Nolan Arenado (STL)

SS: Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD)

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL)

OF: Nick Castellanos (CIN)

OF: Jesse Winker (CIN)

Reserves

C: J.T. Realmuto (PHI)

2B: Ozzie Albies (ATL)

3B: Kris Bryant (CHC)

SS: Brandon Crawford (SF)

2B: Jake Cronenworth (SD)

3B: Eduardo Escobar (ARI)

1B: Max Muncy (LAD)

SS: Trea Turner (WSH)

OF: Mookie Betts (LAD)

OF: Bryan Reynolds (PIT)

OF: Kyle Schwarber (WSH)*

OF: Juan Soto (WSH)

OF: Chris Taylor (LAD)

Starting pitchers

RHP: Corbin Burnes (MIL)

RHP: Yu Darvish (SD)

RHP: Jacob deGrom (NYM)

RHP: Kevin Gausman (SF)

RHP: Germán Márquez (COL)

LHP: Trevor Rogers (MIA)

RHP: Zack Wheeler (PHI)

RHP: Brandon Woodruff (MIL)

Relievers

LHP: Josh Hader (MIL)

RHP: Craig Kimbrel (CHC)

RHP: Mark Melancon (SD)

RHP: Alex Reyes (STL)

*denotes a player who is inactive due to injury

