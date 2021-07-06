Fans and players get set for MLB mid-summer classic next week in Denver

The MLB All-Star Game rosters are set after the reserves and pitchers were announced in early July on ESPN. Both the American League and National League teams of 32 are set to face-off next week.

Presented by Mastercard, the MLB used a different selection process this year that included two different phases. The starters were announced on July 1 and were selected by fans—including Angels star Shohei Ohtani. The reserves and pitchers were selected by a combination of player ballots and picks made by the Commissioner’s Office.

Ohtani is the unquestionable star of the game who was not only named as the AL designated hitter, but was selected as a pitcher too. He's the first player in MLB history to be named an All-Star as both a position player and a pitcher. Collectively, 34 first-time All-Stars made rosters for the 2021 event.

The All-Star game in Denver will held on July 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX.