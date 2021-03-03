Farmville Central rolls to dominant victory over McMichael, earning state title shot

MAYODAN – Farmville Central showed why they are ranked as one of the top teams in the state, as they cruised to an 82-42 win over McMichael in the 2A NCHSAA Eastern Regional state semi-final basketball game Tuesday night.
The Lady Jaguars got off to a hot start courtesy of a 10-0 run and Farmville’s size advantage in the post led to multiple blocks and turnovers which allowed them to push the tempo over the course of the night.
In addition their size, FCHS effectively employed an intense full-court press which led to more turnovers and points in transition on the other end of the floor.
By the end of the first quarter, it was looking like blowout-city, with the Jags up 25-3, but credit DMHS for not laying down despite the huge deficit.
As bad as the first period was for the Lady Phoenix, McMichael actually outscored FCHS 23-22 in the second quarter, but still trailed 47-26 at the half.
Unfortunately, that positive step in the right direction in the second period, didn’t continue in the third quarter however, as Farmville Central turned up the heat once again with the press and scored on five-straight possession to make the lead 55-26 in the opening first few minutes of the second half. The lead would grow as high as 31 points as the Lady Jaguars closed out the third up 64-35.
By then, it was just a matter of running out the clock to earn Farmville’s spot in the 2A NCHSAA state championship game versus West Stokes Saturday night.
DMHS sophomore Faith Robertson and freshman Jayda Hairston had 9 points each, while senior Danni Lester closed out her career after knocking down a pair of 3-point baskets to pace McMichael offensively.
Despite the tough loss, the 2020-2021 season marked several remarkable milestone’s for McMichael. This season was the first trip to both the Elite Eight and Final Four playoff rounds.
Considering the amount of young talent the Lady Phoenix have on the roster, the future looks bright.
Farmville Central’s Amiya Joyner had a game-high 25 points, Janiya Foskey added 14 and Journer McDaniel chipped in 12 more.
McMichael closed out the season with a 6-9 record while FCHS improved to 14-0.
UP NEXT:
No. 9 Farmville Central will take on No. 1 West Stokes (14-1) in the 2020-2021 2A NCHSAA state championship March 6. The Lady Wildcats defeated No. 5 Bunker Hill 67-61 in the Western Regional championship game March 2 to earn their spot for a shot at the title.
BOX SCORE
F 25 22 17 20 82