Farmville Central rolls to dominant victory over McMichael, earning state title shot

MAYODAN – Farmville Central showed why they are ranked as one of the top teams in the state, as they cruised to an 82-42 win over McMichael in the 2A NCHSAA Eastern Regional state semi-final basketball game Tuesday night.

The Lady Jaguars got off to a hot start courtesy of a 10-0 run and Farmville’s size advantage in the post led to multiple blocks and turnovers which allowed them to push the tempo over the course of the night.

In addition their size, FCHS effectively employed an intense full-court press which led to more turnovers and points in transition on the other end of the floor.

By the end of the first quarter, it was looking like blowout-city, with the Jags up 25-3, but credit DMHS for not laying down despite the huge deficit.

As bad as the first period was for the Lady Phoenix, McMichael actually outscored FCHS 23-22 in the second quarter, but still trailed 47-26 at the half.