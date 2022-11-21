Fast start propels Maiden past Bunker Hill, into 4th round

MAIDEN — Thousands upon thousands of people flocked to Thomas E. Brown Stadium on Friday night for a 2A state football playoff third-round matchup between Maiden and Bunker Hill. Both teams entered with one loss in 2022 and with a trip to the West Regional semifinals in their sights.

In the end, the Blue Devils simply had too much firepower for their Catawba County rivals, jumping out to a three-touchdown lead in the opening quarter on their way to a 37-14 victory. Maiden’s offense outgained the Bears 580-266, and the Blue Devils’ defense harassed Bunker Hill all night.

After the game, Maiden coach Will Byrne brought up the same thing he has all season: the battle at the line of scrimmage.

“I say it every week, the game is won in the trenches,” said Byrne. “We’ve got great skill guys, but if it wasn’t for our offensive and defensive line ... those guys just get after it, they’re so strong and physical. We say it a lot, our D-line wreaks so much havoc and our outside linebackers Alec Hall and Josh Stover and Jacob Sigmon and our inside linebackers Quinn Rembert and Korbyn Lawing, they’re able to make plays and just wreak havoc whether it be in the run game or in the passing game. Those seven box guys just have done a phenomenal job.”

On the other side, Bunker Hill coach Albert Reid was disappointed in the outcome, but proud of the effort his players displayed both Friday and throughout the season.

“We had a great season,” said Reid. “We came into it with a lot of youth, not really knowing what to expect, and I think one of the things I talked to them about earlier in the season was once they figured out how to play at the varsity level and bring it all together, they’d be a dangerous team. And they finally figured it out and now they know what’s expected of them, and to make a run like this this year has been phenomenal. I’m just proud of the kids and looking forward to doing it again next year.”

Fifth-seeded Maiden (12-1) scored three TDs in its first 12 offensive plays, beginning with a 58-yard catch-and-run by Chris Culliver on the third play from scrimmage. The University of North Carolina commit caught a pass from quarterback Wesley Thompson and took it all the way to pay dirt.

Following a three-and-out by 13th-seeded Bunker Hill (11-2), the Blue Devils used a two-play drive to score again. After Thompson hooked up with Sigmon for a 47-yard gain, he threw a slant to Culliver, who scored from 24 yards out for a 14-0 lead less than 4 1/2 minutes in.

The Bears were able to move the ball across midfield on their next possession before ultimately having to punt. Maiden then went three-and-out, but on the first play of Bunker Hill’s ensuing drive, Caden Brantley intercepted a pass to give the Blue Devils possession at their own 11-yard line.

After a 2-yard run by Ben Gibbs on the first play of the drive, Thompson fired a 10-yard strike to Culliver and a 44-yard pass to Hall before connecting with Raheim Misher for a 33-yard TD pass. With 28 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Maiden held a commanding 21-0 lead.

“The mindset of our kids is unlike no other team I’ve ever been a part of, whether it be as a head coach or an assistant coach,” said Byrne. “Their mindset that they do not want to go home and they’ve showed that all year, and really the Watauga loss humbled us and they know it and we’ve talked about it. ... We jumped on them (Bunker Hill) early 21-0 and they’ve got a good football team, they battled back and got back in the game, cut it to 10 at one point, so kudos to their team. They’ve got great players, they’ve got great coaches, Coach Reid and his staff’s done a great job with that group, it’s a young group, and I’m just so proud of our kids and their mindset of jumping on them early.”

Bunker Hill scored its first points at the 8:45 mark of the second quarter when Elijah Boston caught a 33-yard TD pass from Redek Robinson. Boston finished the eight-play, 80-yard drive with three receptions for 77 yards, helping the Bears cash in after recovering a Maiden fumble moments earlier.

It looked like the Bears were going to score again before halftime, but after advancing the ball to the Maiden 17, a Bunker Hill fumble was recovered by the Blue Devils with 20.4 seconds left. From there, a 63-yard pass from Thompson to Sigmon set up a 32-yard field goal from Carson Foard that made it 24-7 at the half.

Another Blue Devils turnover led to a Bunker Hill TD with 7:18 remaining in the third quarter. The Bears’ Ayden Killian intercepted a pass and returned it 41 yards to the Maiden 31. Four plays later, Robinson found Boston for a 15-yard scoring strike to cut the deficit to 24-14.

Maiden responded with a six-play, 65-yard series that ended when Gibbs scored from 3 yards out with 5:11 to play in the third period. Then Culliver intercepted a pass on the next-to-last play of the quarter, which led to the game’s longest scoring drive — a 13-play, 93-yard jaunt that was capped by another 3-yard TD scamper from Gibbs midway through the fourth.

The Blue Devils lost a fumble on their final drive, but neither team was able to score down the stretch as Maiden collected its 33rd straight win over Bunker Hill and extended its current winning streak to 11 games. Thompson completed 18 of 26 passes for 444 yards, including nine catches by Culliver for 176 yards and four receptions by Sigmon for 155 yards.

Gibbs was the game’s leading rusher with 143 yards on 25 carries, while Maiden’s defense held Bunker Hill running back Jason Willis to 43 yards on 13 carries. Robinson was 18-of-33 passing for 201 yards, including 11 completions to Boston for 137 yards.

“The kids are never gonna give up,” said Reid of his team. “We’ve been down all year in certain games and were able to fight back. They jumped on us early, made some adjustments from the first time we played them. They ran Culliver on some slants on stuff they saw on the outside, put the best three athletes on the field at wide receiver and basically said, ‘If you’re gonna bring it at Culliver, we’re throwing it to other guys.’ And hats off to them for the adjustments and the game plan they had to be ready for us. But our kids never gave up and they fought and just got behind the eight-ball early in the first quarter, and that really affected the outcome of the game.”

Maiden visits top-seeded Reidsville (12-1) in the fourth round next Friday after the Rams shut out eighth-seeded Chase 30-0 on Friday. Like the Blue Devils, Reidsville has also won 11 consecutive contests.

BOX SCORE

Maiden 21 3 7 6 37

Bunker Hill 0 7 7 0 14