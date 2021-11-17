Favre misses payment of $228K in welfare case, auditor says

JACKSON, Miss. — Retired NFL player Brett Favre missed a deadline to pay $228,000 in interest on welfare money he was paid for a public speaking contract he did not fulfill, the Mississippi state auditor said Tuesday.

Auditor Shad White said he is turning the matter over to the state attorney general's office, a month after sending a demand letter to Favre. White said the attorney general is in charge of enforcing unmet auditor's demands.

“My understanding is the AG and the Department of Human Services have given authority to a private attorney to recoup the misspent money,” White wrote on Twitter. “We have been in contact with that attorney and will provide him any information he needs.”

Favre is not facing criminal charges, but the leader of the organization that paid him is awaiting trial in one of Mississippi’s largest embezzlement cases.

