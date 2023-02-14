PHOENIX, ARIZONA - Food Network star and entrepreneur Guy Fieri held his first ever Flavortown Tailgate presented by Cash App on Super Bowl Sunday hosting the largest ever tailgate experience for free with 10,000 guests joining.

Guy wanted to create an event for everyone - the fans, foodies, locals - and hosted a "taste of Arizona" as well as some of his DDD restaurants.

Chad Johnson and LeSean McCoy took part in the Tums wing eating contest live on stage with McCoy emerging victorious with nearly a dozen wings down in 90 seconds.

Featuring musical performances powered by Stagecoach with DIPLO and LOCASH, the event which took place adjacent to State Farm Stadium had guests including Transfomers: Rise of the Beast’s Anthony Ramos, G Easy, Tiffany Haddish, Bert Kreischer, who joined on stage to sing the National Anthem, Iron Chef Winner Justin Sutherland, Extreme Makeover’s Chris Powell and so many more.

About Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate

The inaugural Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate kicked off Big Game Weekend 2023 adjacent from the State Farm stadium within kicking distance of the championship game. Part food, part music festival, the free and family friendly event was designed to celebrate the local flavors of the host city and is poised to be the largest tailgating event in history. Hosted by America’s favorite restauranter, NY Times Best Selling Author, Emmy Award-winning TV host, and one of the most influential culinary stars to date, the one-of-a-kind event is open to 10,000 locals and football fans visiting for the Big Game. Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate is produced in partnership with Medium Rare. Guy’s lauded production company Knuckle Sandwich and Medium Rare previously produced Guy’s Restaurant Reboot, a virtual live-stream benefiting the hospitality industry during the early months of the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020.