Finances, oversight, fair play the focus of legislative hearing into

RALEIGH — N.C. High School Athletic Association Commissioner Que Tucker spent more than two hours answering questions from state lawmakers about several topics related to high school sports in North Carolina.
The hearing was the first held by the Subcommittee on Interscholastic Athletics, a new subcommittee formed this week to investigate the NCHSAA.
Legislators spent a large portion of the hearing asking questions about the NCHSAA's financial situation.
A presentation by Sen. Vickie Sawyer (R-Iredell) included previously confidential information from the association. It revealed that the NCHSAA's total assets, more than $41 million, outpace all other state associations in the country. It is more than double the Iowa High School Athletic Association, which has the second highest asset value, but is less than $20 million. Additionally, Sawyer showed that the NCHSAA's total assets were comparable to the Atlantic Coast Conference's total assets, despite having significantly fewer expenses.
According to information released by the subcommittee, a June 2020 audit of the NCHSAA found total assets of $41,866,464. The audit reported annual expenses of $5,052,085 and revenues of $6,009,932.
"If I were a member school, and we have heard from many of them, that's why we're here today, I'd be very concerned about the amount of money that is going in the association's door versus what's going out," Sawyer said.
Sawyer said if the NCHSAA stopped collecting money and stopped earning interest on its endowment fund, which Tucker said stands at $26.5 million today, the NCHSAA would have enough assets to operate on its current rate of expenses for up to nine years.
"Why do we have poor schools who can't afford uniforms, but yet we have the wealthiest athletic association in the nation?" Sawyer questioned.
Tucker repeatedly pointed to the fact that the NCHSAA has returned money to schools from the endowment fund. She estimated the association has returned between $1.3 million and $1.4 million each year for the last 10 years, including an extra $4 million appropriated to schools this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Asked what the endowment fund was used for, Tucker said the association has been able to provide relief to schools after hurricanes, ensured every school had at least one automated external defibrillator, scholarships and other items. She said there is a formula in place that determines how much money schools receive from the endowment.
However, Sawyer pointed out that schools with more resources, including some private schools like Charlotte Catholic and Cardinal Gibbons, receive more money from the association than schools from rural and poorer parts of the state. However, Tucker said the board of directors has reviewed its formula and that they hope changes they've made will cause that trend to reverse in coming years.
Sen. Paul Newton (R-Cabarrus) told Tucker that he believes the NCHSAA is holding too much money and that there is an imbalance. "I hope you're hearing you may need to come out of here today and you may need to rethink that balance," he said.
Newton also asked Tucker if the board of directors was compensated by the NCHSAA. According to Tucker, they receive mileage for driving their personal cars to board meetings in Chapel Hill, but do not receive any other form of compensation. Newton followed up by asking if anyone at the NCHSAA was compensated based on the amount of money that was in the endowment fund, to which she simply replied, "No, sir."
Tucker said the board of directors will meet in a few weeks to discuss some of the concerns legislators have about the NCHSAA's finances, but she added, "In my wildest dreams, I never thought I'd be sitting in front of you defending the fact that we have money," explaining that normally groups are brought before the legislature for mismanaging money.
Sawyer made a point to say the legislature was not accusing the NCHSAA or anyone at the association of any wrongdoing.
Oversight and authority concerns
Legislators began the hearing with questions from Sen. Tom McInnis (R-Richmond), who asked the NCHSAA several questions about where it gets its authority to oversee high school athletics in the state.
McInnis asked if there is a written contract between the state government and the NCHSAA, to which Tucker said she is not aware of one. Tucker said the state board of education delegates the authority to administer high school athletics to the NCHSAA.
Legislators question NCHSAA's role in public schools, finances
The line of questioning from McInnis illustrated concerns some lawmakers have expressed with a private non-profit organization having authority over publicly funded schools. Tucker said multiple times that the NCHSAA is a voluntary organization and is run by its membership through the board of directors.
"I think it's important to remember that the association is the membership," she said.
Later in the hearing, Rep. William Richardson (D-Cumberland) asked Tucker who the NCHSAA is accountable to other than its board of directors and who is charged with overseeing the association. Tucker referred the question to NCHSAA Board of Directors President Jerry Simmons, the principal at New Bern High School, who said the association is accountable to the member schools because the board of directors is made up of representatives from those schools.
"Essentially, your oversight is yourself," Richardson responded.
Charter, parochial schools come under microscope
Rep. John Bell (R-Wayne) told HIghSchoolOT last month that he had concerns about charter and parochial schools having an unfair advantage against traditional public schools, particularly at the 1A level. Bell raised those concerns with the NCHSAA on Thursday.
"We are keenly aware of the concerns of our more traditional schools," Tucker responded to Bell, adding that she believes the equitable thing to do is to allow charter schools to participate because they are considered public schools by the state. Tucker said she believes if the association did something different with charter schools, she believes the state legislature may have concerns about that.
"We can't figure out how to address it because if we were to do something different, I believe that Sen. Berger might be calling me up saying, 'What are you guys doing discriminating against those charter schools and making them do something that the other schools are not doing?' So we've tried to paint with the same brush as it relates to how you get into the playoffs, how you advance," Tucker said.
Tucker added that she believes the new realignment will help address some of the concerns about charter and parochial schools as the smaller classifications.
Earlier in the hearing, responding to questions from McInnis, Tucker said there were four non-board parochial schools and 39 charter schools in the NCHSAA this year. The other 378 member schools are traditional public schools.
Bell asked if moving charter schools up in classification would be an acceptable option.
Tucker said the association has discussed options that would include moving charter schools up to larger classifications, but felt that opened the door to issues with traditional school districts that have open enrollment policies. Bell pointed out that Cardinal Gibbons requested to move up to the 4A classification in the past, setting the precedent, but Tucker explained that Cardinal Gibbons requested the move itself.
Bell closed his line of questioning by recommending to Sen. Phil Berger, the co-chair of the committee, that the legislature further investigate fair play concerns in the NCHSAA as it relates to charter and parochial schools. Berger agreed and said the committee would look at this issue more in the future.
What's next?
No action was taken at the subcommittee hearing on Thursday, but Berger said additional hearings will be held in the future and the investigation into the NCHSAA will continue.
Multiple lawmakers told HighSchoolOT after the meeting that this process will likely not be fast.
After the meeting, Tucker issued a written statement saying the association felt good about the dialogue on Thursday and looked forward to continuing the discussion with lawmakers.
“We want to thank the members of the General Assembly Committee for the opportunity to discuss high school athletics in North Carolina. This was an insightful experience, and we appreciate hearing the legislators’ concerns and open dialogue about our association," Tucker said. "We believe we accomplished our goal to better inform legislators of our mission, vision and values. We look forward to continue this dialogue in the coming weeks.”
There is the potential that some legislation could pass the General Assembly regarding the NCHSAA. Earlier this month, Sawyer introduced a bill that would require the association to submit to state audits. Senate Bill 538 is currently in the Committee on Education.