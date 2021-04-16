Finances, oversight, fair play the focus of legislative hearing into

Rep. John Bell (R-Wayne) told HIghSchoolOT last month that he had concerns about charter and parochial schools having an unfair advantage against traditional public schools, particularly at the 1A level. Bell raised those concerns with the NCHSAA on Thursday.

"We are keenly aware of the concerns of our more traditional schools," Tucker responded to Bell, adding that she believes the equitable thing to do is to allow charter schools to participate because they are considered public schools by the state. Tucker said she believes if the association did something different with charter schools, she believes the state legislature may have concerns about that.

"We can't figure out how to address it because if we were to do something different, I believe that Sen. Berger might be calling me up saying, 'What are you guys doing discriminating against those charter schools and making them do something that the other schools are not doing?' So we've tried to paint with the same brush as it relates to how you get into the playoffs, how you advance," Tucker said.

Tucker added that she believes the new realignment will help address some of the concerns about charter and parochial schools as the smaller classifications.