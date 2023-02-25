The joy of earning a NCHSAA post season selection last weekend, quickly turned to disappointment for four out of five of the county high school basketball teams.

The McMichael, Rockingham and Reidsville girls all lost their first round games as did the Morehead boys on Feb. 21.

The only team left standing after defeating Lincolnton and Trinity in the first and second rounds were the Rams boys as of Saturday. Reidsville defeated Lincolnton 80-59 in the first round and Trinity by a 81-66 margin in the second Feb. 23.

CLOSING SNAP SHOTS

BOYS

No. 12 Shelby 73, No. 21 Morehead 47

For the first half of the season, Morehead could seemingly do no wrong, rolling to nine-straight wins. In many ways, the Panthers were the feel-good story of the season in the opening few months. After losing four of five starters from the 2021-2022 team, projections for success weren’t promising for a very young team of mostly unproven varsity players. But led by Mid-State 2A Conference Player of the Year Makel Smith, a three-year starter who averaged 35.1 points per game, he was virtually unstoppable with his versatile skill set. Smith was the only remaining starter from the previous team that brought home a league championship in 2021-2022. He can do it all: run, finish on the break, knock it down from the perimeter and defend. Problem was – in the Mid-State 2A Conference – everyone got the memo. Morehead did get a boost from another veteran on the offensive end in Jordan Chandler – a capable scoring threat and apt defender that averaged double-digits. But no one else averaged double-figures – and given the strength of a conference that fielded four teams which earned post season bids, the second half of the season proved to be a tough road heading down the stretch for the Panthers. In-short, there were no nights off. Still, even though disappointed with the first round loss, Morehead should be much tougher next season. Both Smith and Chandler will be back as seniors with a seasoned group that played this past season and will be better for sure. Morehead closed out the 2022-2023 campaign with a 13-9 overall and 5-7 conference mark.

GIRLS

NCHSAA 2A

No. 5 Hendersonville 48, No. 17 McMichael 41

Following the disappointment of the first round loss, the question lingers. What’s next for McMichael? It’s something DMHS has not faced in several years.

In large-part, thanks to senior guard Faith Robertson, her versatile skill-set has provided many answers and helped take the team to the next level. The Phoenix’ leading scoring player was just one of three that past the career 1,000 point mark.

In addition, she closed out her career as the all-time assist leader. Robertson was a lock-down defender as well. She finished her final game in Phoenix attire with 20 points. McMichael ended the season with an overall 15-10 record after finishing with a second place finish in the Mid-State 2A Conference.

No. 13 Newton-Conover 83, No. 20 Reidsville 48

Despite their post season finish, Reidsville had several note-worthy moments in the 2022-2023 season. Senior guard Kiera Perkins closed out as an all-time great, joining an elite crew of players to surpass the 1,000 career point mark. Fellow senior Mariah Wilson proved to be a difference-maker as well on offense and defense. Given what the Rams are losing with the departure of Perkins and Wilson, the cupboard is not bare. Starters Gracious Wise and Morgan Hooper will be back, so Reidsville should be right back in the mix to contend next season.

NCHSAA 3A

No. 20 Northwest Cabarus 54, No. 13 Rockingham 36

Rockingham was a young team that exceeded expectations in many regards in a tough Mid-State 3A Conference. The Cougars achieved success in many regards, sweeping county rivals McMichael, Morehead and Reidsville in round-robin regular season games. The Cougars finished at 19-6 and tied for second with Dudley in a loaded league regular season race. The future looks bright with returning starters Addie Gregson, Lily Strittmatter, Ava Grace Pruitt and Macey Hardy coming back along with a group of players that showed metal coming off the bench in reserve. All-told Rockingham will enter 2023-2024 with a collective chip on their shoulders following the first round loss and poised to contend for a Mid-State 3A Conference title.