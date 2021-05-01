First week back on the high school diamond turns into a mixed bag

WENTWORTH – For the first time in more than 13 months, McMichael, Morehead, Rockingham and Reidsville took the field to get back to some good old American baseball this past week.
Attending events county-wide, you could feel the excitement in the air from not only the teams that were finally able to get back to playing the sport they love, but also from the fans so eager for some sense of normal life following the 2020 sports shutdown and all of the other life-changing events in the wake of the pandemic.
Monday marked a return for teams since the mandatory sports shutdown was implemented March 15, 2020 which eventually led to the cancellation of the season.
It’s hard to know what to expect in terms of which teams will challenge for league supremacy in both the Mid-State 2A and split 2A/3A Conferences this year, since last year’s season was stripped away. Unfortunately, and unavoidably, several seniors county-wide missed their final year of baseball, and even though many underclassmen did play summer ball, it wasn’t with their high school teams at large for the majority.
Reidsville looks like they have all the tools to win the Mid-State 2A league race since they lost just two seniors, so they have a lot of experience back. The Rams were the first team in the county to hit the field this week and they looked strong in a 9-1 win over Durham School of the Arts Monday, but lost a close one 6-5 at the hands of Bethany Community School Wednesday.
Week No. 1 was a rough one for Morehead, as they lost both games in the series with Northern Guilford. The Nighthawks won in a 6-0 shutout Tuesday and their offense really heated up in the second half of the round-robin rivalry by a 13-4 margin Thursday. That may not be an indication that the youthful Panthers will necessarily struggle in 2021 because it is worth noting that Northern Guilford is not only accustomed to being one of the top teams in the region, but a state title pedigreed program as well.
McMichael and Rockingham was an even draw in their series, with the Cougars winning 3-2 Tuesday, followed by a 4-3 return victory by the Phoenix Friday.
Considering it is a condensed, conference only schedule for the majority of teams, there is no need room for error – and buckle up – because this season is going to be over before you know it. State playoffs wrap at the end of June.
UP NEXT:
Next week is another busy one for all four county teams with eight games on the docket:
Tuesday, May 4
McMichael versus Northeast Guilford
Morehead versus Western Alamance
Rockingham versus Eastern Alamance
Reidsville at Durham School of the Arts