First week back on the high school diamond turns into a mixed bag

WENTWORTH – For the first time in more than 13 months, McMichael, Morehead, Rockingham and Reidsville took the field to get back to some good old American baseball this past week.

Attending events county-wide, you could feel the excitement in the air from not only the teams that were finally able to get back to playing the sport they love, but also from the fans so eager for some sense of normal life following the 2020 sports shutdown and all of the other life-changing events in the wake of the pandemic.

Monday marked a return for teams since the mandatory sports shutdown was implemented March 15, 2020 which eventually led to the cancellation of the season.

It’s hard to know what to expect in terms of which teams will challenge for league supremacy in both the Mid-State 2A and split 2A/3A Conferences this year, since last year’s season was stripped away. Unfortunately, and unavoidably, several seniors county-wide missed their final year of baseball, and even though many underclassmen did play summer ball, it wasn’t with their high school teams at large for the majority.