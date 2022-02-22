Five county teams earn bids in 2022 NCHSAA state basketball playoffs

With the regular season and conference tournaments in the books, five of the eight county high school basketball teams now shift collective focus to the 2022 NCHSAA state playoffs.
Morehead and Reidsville were the two selections in the men’s bracket, while Rockingham County, McMichael and the Lady Rams made the field for the women.
First round games begin Feb. 22. All of the county teams were seeded in the western bracket. Visit nchsaa.org for first round results and second round pairings.
2A Men
No. 10 Morehead versus No. 23 Mount Pleasant
After winning the 2021-2022 Conference 34 regular season championship, the Panthers (17-6) earned a No. 10 seed and a first round home match-up versus No. 23 Mount Pleasant (15-10) in the NCHSAA tournament which will be played Feb. 22. The Panthers won six-consecutive games to close out the regular season, but lost 79-68 to Walkertown in the conference tournament championship game Feb. 18.
Morehead, when they are on, is a team that is tough to beat. Their bread-and-butter has started with prowess shooting the 3-pointer and ability to run and finish on the fast break. Lucas Lynn, Makel Smith, Hayden Friese and Trip Boothe have all showcased their abilities shooting from beyond the arc this season which makes them difficult to defend. Perhaps the only chink in the armor is size in the post. Landon Carter, at 6-2, plays much bigger than his frame in the paint and has done an admirable job from a scoring and rebounding perspective. How the Panthers cope with a bigger team, remains to be seen. Mount Pleasant doesn’t provide that challenge from a size perspective, so a match-up against a bigger team down the road is on the horizon should Morehead advance.
The Tigers finished third in the Conference 35 Standings and won five out of their last eight games.
The winner advances to play No. 4 Monroe (16-6) or No. 26 West Stokes (10-15) Feb. 25.
No. 28 Reidsville at No. 5 Salisbury
The Rams, who finished the 2021-2022 season at .500 with a 10-10 record, took a collective sigh of relief from their bubble spot when brackets were released Saturday. That’s the good news for a Reidsville team that traversed a rocky road during the last two weeks of the season. After being tied for first place in the Conference 34 standings just two weeks ago, RHS dropped three out of their last four games, the final one a 63-55 loss to arch-rival Morehead in the league tournament semi-finals Feb. 15. The bad news is that No. 5 seed Salisbury (18-4) is playing their best basketball of the season after winning both the regular season title as well as the Conference 33 tournament championship with a 83-68 victory over Thomasville Feb. 18. The Hornets won their final three games and have averaged 79 points per contest during that stretch. The Rams have shown flashes of brilliance this season, but a consistent go-to scoring threat has been the Achilles heel. It’s been a score-by-committee type of year for Reidsville and sometimes no one steps up to the plate. The winner of the RHS at Salisbury game will play either No. 12 Trinity (19-5) or No. 21 Lexington (14-10) in the second round Friday.
3A Women
No. 15 Rockingham County versus No. 18 Lake Norman Charter
Despite a 59-40 loss to Smith in the Conference 46 tournament championship game last Friday night, the Lady Cougars are one of the hottest teams in the state after compiling a 20-4 record and advancing to the league championship game versus Smith. The Lady Eagles won by a 59-40 margin, but it is worth noting that RCHS was coming off of a 46-38 triple overtime win over Atkins the previous night. Obviously, the Lady Cougars were spent going into the game versus a Smith team that was undefeated at 14-0 in league play, a tall-order for sure.
RCHS is a balanced and fundamentally sound team that has a deep bench and perhaps their strongest feature is their full-court press defense which has fueled the offense. Rockingham likes to run and when their perimeter shots are going down, they are really tough to beat.
The winner advances to play either No. 2 North Buncombe (19-6) or No. 31 South Rowan (10-13) Feb. 25.
2A Women
No. 24 McMichael versus No. 9 T.W. Andrews
The Lady Phoenix (14-9) have an interesting first round challenge as they prepare to travel to a familiar foe in T.W. Andrews (19-3), a team that swept McMichael in regular season play. The Lady Red Raiders won 53-13 Dec. 17 and again by a 48-40 margin Jan. 25.
McMichael has proven to also be a fundamentally-sound team that plays good defense and consistently knocks down 3-point baskets. Lady Phoenix guard, and leading scorer Faith Robertson, who played limited minutes in the 54-32 loss to Reidsville due to injury in the third place tie-breaker Feb. 18 in Eden, plays strong defense, can run and finish on the break. She’s a good 3-point shooter, but not the only player to put points on the board. Rachel Horton has also showcased the ability to shoot from beyond the arc. In addition, Lisa Jones-Spencer and Chaya Tatum have provided reliable scoring in the post this season.
The winner advances to play No. 5 Shelby (18-2) or No. 28 Providence Grove (12-13) Friday in the second round.
No. 20 Reidsville versus No. 13 Forbush
Even though the Lady Rams (12-9) have a stiff road challenge with Forbush (19-8) on deck in first round post season action Tuesday, RHS has shown the ability to play with the best of them. Reidsville won three out of their last four games including a 22 point victory over McMichael last Friday. Lady Rams guard Kiera Perkins has proven to be the real-deal. She’s a complete and natural scoring-threat and when Perkins is on, Reidsville prospers. Perkins scored 25 points last Friday versus McMichael. Just how far the Lady Rams go rests on the supporting cast. Gracious Wise has also been effective scoring as has Morgan Hooper in the post. In addition, Mariah Wilson and Heaven Perkins have put up double-figures periodically. Bottom line is that if RHS plays good defensively, and all of the aforementioned players perform up to their potential, they have the ability to make a run.