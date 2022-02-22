Five county teams earn bids in 2022 NCHSAA state basketball playoffs

The Rams, who finished the 2021-2022 season at .500 with a 10-10 record, took a collective sigh of relief from their bubble spot when brackets were released Saturday. That’s the good news for a Reidsville team that traversed a rocky road during the last two weeks of the season. After being tied for first place in the Conference 34 standings just two weeks ago, RHS dropped three out of their last four games, the final one a 63-55 loss to arch-rival Morehead in the league tournament semi-finals Feb. 15. The bad news is that No. 5 seed Salisbury (18-4) is playing their best basketball of the season after winning both the regular season title as well as the Conference 33 tournament championship with a 83-68 victory over Thomasville Feb. 18. The Hornets won their final three games and have averaged 79 points per contest during that stretch. The Rams have shown flashes of brilliance this season, but a consistent go-to scoring threat has been the Achilles heel. It’s been a score-by-committee type of year for Reidsville and sometimes no one steps up to the plate. The winner of the RHS at Salisbury game will play either No. 12 Trinity (19-5) or No. 21 Lexington (14-10) in the second round Friday.