Five student-athletes receive Dreibelbis Scholarships

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association recently announced the inaugural recipients of the 2021-2022 Mark Dreibelbis Scholarship, providing financial support to outstanding student-athletes who have displayed exceptional leadership. Each recipient receives a $2,500 scholarship award and a commemorative plaque.

Mary Shoop, A.C. Reynolds High School

Mary Shoop is a senior at A. C. Reynolds High School where she ran cross country and participated on the track and field team all four years. She culminated her career as a 4-A State Qualifier in cross country and three track and field events. Mary has received several athletic and educational awards throughout her career. She has been named to the All-County, All-Conference, All-Region, and All-State Teams multiple times. Although she has worked with several organizations in her community, she's very proud of the work she has done with the Presbyterian Youth Council of Western North Carolina working with middle schoolers in a retreat setting, as well as weekly discussion groups. Mary plans to continue her education at Davidson College where she will study political science and data science. A thought from Shoop – “I continued my leadership with a newfound sense of humility, seeing that my role as a leader in the group was to make space for sharing and listening, not an attempt to answer all questions and remedy doubts.”

Sydney Spear, John A. Holmes High School

Sydney Spear is a senior at John A. Holmes High School where she played basketball, tennis and softball. She is known throughout the school for her athletic achievements and academic excellence and was named NCHSAA Scholar-Athlete in all three sports. Her hard work led her to the state tennis championships twice and to a conference championship in basketball. Spear was a Red Cross Blood Drive volunteer each of her four years, organized a food pantry tennis tournament, and remains a member of the Rocky Hock Baptist Church Youth Group. As she continues her education at one of several schools to which she has been accepted, she will pursue a career in sports medicine. A thought from Spear – “I have learned proper planning is critical and timely adjustments are necessary for success.”

Michael Cook, High Point Central High School

Michael Cook is a senior at High Point Central High School where he played basketball and baseball, culminating his career as captain of both the varsity basketball and baseball teams. Cook was inducted into the National Honor Society in his junior year and will be valedictorian at graduation. He has given back to his community by helping those affected by hurricanes, helping to renovate two churches and a house and spending time with those left homeless. He will study statistics at one of the four schools to which he has been accepted. A thought from Cook – “It is unfair for a leader to expect perfection from anyone.”

Kylie Aldridge, Gray’s Creek High School

Kylie Aldridge is a senior at Grays Creek High School where she played softball and volleyball. In her senior year she broke two county records for kills in a season and kills in a career. She was named to the First Team All-Region and All-State Teams. Aldridge is also an NCHSAA scholar-athlete in both sports. During her high school career, she has been involved with the Student Government Association as freshman class secretary, sophomore and junior class president, and student body president as a senior. Aldridge has volunteered at her local food bank and with Special Olympics volleyball. She has committed to play softball at Virginia Tech where she will study biology. A thought from Aldridge – “Leadership is defined as ‘the action of leading a group of people or organization’. However, I view leadership deeper, as one's ability to handle difficult situations while still being a consistent presence in a group.”

Madissen Cannady, Midway High School

Madissen Cannady is a senior at Midway High School where she played soccer and ran cross country and track and field. She was chosen as captain in her senior year of both the cross country and track teams. Madissen is the recipient of several recognitions, All-County in cross country, track and field, and soccer; Conference Female Champion for the women's cross country team; Conference Runner Of The Year; and All-Conference in cross country. She is president of the Student Government Association and was inducted into the Spanish Honor Society. Cannady has volunteered with the Salemburg Food Bank, Operation Christmas Child, and several activities with the elderly. She will attend Methodist University and run cross country while studying business administration. A thought from Cannady – “ ‘It has been said challenges are what makes life interesting; overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.’ I feel this quote describes my cross country career . . . as I set out to correct what COVID tried to take from me.”

About the Mark Dreibelbis Scholarship

The Mark Dreibelbis Scholarship is in its first year and honors the contribution to high school athletics and legacy of student services programming left by former NCHSAA Associate Commissioner, Dreibelbis. He retired in April 2022 after 17 years at the Association. A native of Charlotte, Dreibelbis joined the association after an over 20-year career at Appalachian State University where he served in a variety of roles. He was active in both intercollegiate and interscholastic officiating for many years, officiating NCAA basketball for 30 years and serving at the high school level in football, basketball, and baseball. During his NCHSAA tenure, Dreibelbis was known for his passionate teaching and mentoring sessions, D.R.E.A.M. (Daring to Role model Excellence as Athletic Mentors) team trainings, student services programs, and advocating for officials as an avocation.

The Dreibelbis Scholarship recognizes athletes from across the state that demonstrated excellence in leadership throughout their high school careers. The scholarship has been made possible by the generous donation towards the effort by individuals in the officiating community.