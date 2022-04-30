Flinchum taking her golf game to Randolph-Macon College

WENTWORTH – Rockingham County senior Elli Flinchum made it official Friday afternoon, declaring her intentions to play golf and continue her education and Randolph-Macon College following her high school graduation later this spring.

The four-year varsity starter, and top scholar, has plenty of fond memories to reflect on considering she and her teammates compiled a remarkable 109-5 record over the last four years. Flinchum was a key member of the 2018 3A NCHSAA state championship team and the Lady Cougars have remained one of the top teams in the state each consecutive year during her tenure.

During the off-season she remains active year-round participating in tournaments hosted by the Tarheel Youth Golf Association, the National Junior Golf Tour and the Peggy Kirk Bell Golf Tour among others. At those tournaments she has posted four wins, had 22 top five finishes and nine top 10 outings.

Flinchum was a Mid-State 3A All Conference golfer all four years at Rockingham and ranked among the top 10 golfers for the high school graduating class of 2022. RCHS head golf coach Mike Williams said her sustained success is no accident.

“Elli is a very hard worker. She’s done everything that it takes to be successful. She’s played in many of the top amateur tournaments over the years, takes lessons and has a really good attitude. She’s always leads by example and advises the younger girls. Her sister played for me on the first state championship team and Elli told me as a young girl that she wanted to come play for me at Rockingham. When she came here as a freshman, we won the state championship, so that is real special. We finished second her sophomore year and then third the next two, so thanks to her determination, we were able to stay a state power. She will really be missed,” said Williams.

Flinchum said coach Williams helped her to prepare for the recruiting process throughout the year and it paid off with an invitation from Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Virginia to come up for a visit and she fell in love with the campus, golf program as well as the educational opportunities the institution offers.

She is joining a Division III school in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference poised for success. Second year Randolph-Macon head golf coach Bryan Hearn is working to recruit players that can make an immediate impact and help to build a solid foundation for the future and create a winning culture. He said Flinchum more than fit the bill.

“You can’t find a better person. Elli is not just a great golfer, but the kind of person that you want to build a team with. I look for players that have great character, that have passion for the game, and that’s her. She is every bit that kind of person and the kind of player we want here at Randolph-Macon,” Hearn said.

Flinchum plans to major in education and become an elementary school P.E. teacher and one day coach golf.