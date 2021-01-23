Foard sweeps McMichael to claim the 2020-2021 2A NCHSAA state volleyball championship

CARY – Undefeated Fred T. Foard came as advertised as they swept McMichael (25-14, 25-11, 25-22) to win the 2020-2021 2A NCHSAA state volleyball championship Saturday morning at Green Level High School in Cary.
It was the programs second-consecutive state title for a program that has an 8-0 record in state championship games, second in all-time titles to Hendersonville's 10 titles.
The opening set was tightly contested for the majority of the match, but despite nearly a half dozen kills by McMichael senior and Auburn commitment Cassidy Tanton, the tide began to turn in the Tigers favor as they closed out the opening frame with a 25-14 victory.
That momentum carried over to the second set as Foard went on the attack racing to a 7-0 advantage before a block at the net by Phoenix freshman Lia Spencer-Jones cut the lead to 7-1. From that point forward though, the Tigers were virtually flawless down the stretch going up by as many as 11 points. Foard closed out the second match with a 25-11 win.
McMichael fought hard in the third set as the lead seesawed back-and-forth, but the Tigers made another late push for a 4-point cushion following a Michelle Thoa score. The Phoenix were able to cut the Foard lead to 2-points courtesy of back-to-back Tanton kills to close the margin to 24-22 forcing Tigers head coach Meredith Lombardi to call a timeout to try to settle her team down.
Thoa, who was ultimately named the NCHSAA 2A Most Valuable Player, came through in the clutch, scoring the winning shot to give her team the 25-22 state championship.
She was effective with the serve, on the back line as well as at the net as she racked up 10 kills and 17 digs en route to claiming the MVP award.
It wasn’t just Thoa’s show, however. Foard middle blocker Martina Foster had six kills and four blocks while outside hitter Megan Dorsey had nine and Jamianne Foster added seven more.
McMichael head coach Marty Woods said the loss was a tough pill to swallow, but she said her team fought the whole way, but just didn’t execute as well as they needed to in certain stretches.
“First of all, we are blessed to be here. They deserve to be here after what they’ve done this season. I think nerves had a little bit to do with it in the beginning. We were playing point-for-point and they were relaxing, but we just didn’t have as many offensive attacks as we needed and made a lot of errors right there at the beginning — but you can’t take anything away from these kids and their work,” said Woods.
Lombardi said her team’s hard work ultimately paid off and she was particularly pleased the way they closed out the final frame when the Phoenix cut the lead to 2-points. She said they were committed to finish strong because they knew the crown was on the line.
McMichael closed out the season at 17-2 after claiming the 2020-2021 Mid State Conference title.
Foard finished up their season with an unblemished 19-0 record in addition to the championship.
McMichael earned the program's first trip to the 2020-2021 2A NCHSAA state volleyball championship after defeating previously unbeaten North Lenoir (25-16, 25-21, 25-21) in the Eastern Regional finals. The Tigers, who won both the Northwestern Foothills Conference and tournament championships, earned their trip to the title game after beating No. 3 West Wilkes (25-22, 25-16, 25-18) in the Western Regional finals Jan. 19
Making McMichael History
The Lady Phoenix achieved several impressive milestones this season. This was the first time McMichael had ever reached the final four as well as the state championship.
Woods has a 715-296 all-time record in her 43 seasons as both the head coach at Madison-Mayodan and McMichael High Schools. She has coached over 1,000 matches and won more than 700, a better than 70% winning percentage over the course of her volleyball coaching career.
Over the last several years, McMichael has made several deep volleyball tournament runs, but they were at a disadvantage as a smaller 3A classified team. Now, reclassified as a 2A program, they are competing against schools with similar demographics, and Woods says that’s a good thing.
“I feel like, for the first time, we are on an equal playing field with programs our size," Woods said. "When they predetermine brackets, and we go to Cardinal Gibbons or they send us to Watauga and they have 1600 kids and we have 800, I just feel like we are on a more level playing field now and our kids get to compete at the level we should be at. I’m excited. I can’t even describe what it is like to be able to do this with these kids that have worked so hard. You know, most of them have been with us six or seven years through club ball and middle school. They’ve been with us a long time and we are very, very happy for them.”
ROAD TO THE 2020-2021 2A NCHSAA STATE VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Jan. 12
First Round
No. 9 McMichael 3, No. 8 Goldsboro 0 (25-6, 25-10, 25-16)
No. 8 Foard 3, No. 9 Owen 0 (25-5, 25-13, 25-12)
Jan. 14
Second Round
McMichael 3, No. 1 Wheatmore 1 (22-25, 29-27, 25-13, 25-20)
Foard 3, No. 1 R-S Central 0 (25-15, 25-9, 25-23)
Jan. 16
Third Round
McMichael 3, No. 4 Carrboro 1 (25-18, 19-25, 25-21, 25-16)
Foard 3, No. 13 Patton 1 (16-25, 25-20, 25-10, 25-9)
Jan. 19
Fourth Round
McMichael 3, No. 3 North Lenoir 0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-21)
Foard 3, No. 3 West Wilkes 0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-18)
Jan. 23
2020-2021 2A NCHSAA state championship
Foard 3, McMichael 0, (25-14, 25-11, 25-22)
In the opening set, it was a tight back-and forth battle featuring several ties and lead changes, but McMichael finally started to find their collective rhythm, as they closed out a 25-21 win.
That momentum carried over to the second set. Crisp passing, several kills and pinpoint serves helped the Lady Phoenix race to a commanding 9-0 advantage. But North Lenoir showed resolve as they went on a run of their own and eventually took over the lead at 14-13. After a timeout, McMichael’s North Carolina Hall of Fame coach Marty Woods preached focus with her team on the ropes.
DMHS responded in impressive fashion as they eventually closed out the second frame with a 25-21 victory.
McMichael began the third set with a 4-0 advantage, but the Lady Hawks weren’t going down easy as they eventually tied and then built a late 3-point lead at 21-18. DMHS rallied once again however, as solid play on the front line and great serves allowed McMichael to close out the win and advance to the 2021 2A NCHSAA state championship.
North Lenoir (12-1, 9-0) entered the game after winning both the Eastern Carolina 2A regular season and conference tournament championships.
Woods said even though her team has sealed a trip to the state title, there is still some room for improvement if the Phoenix plans to bring home a championship.
“We saw a lot of things that we weren’t efficient at" Woods said. "We saw some things on our side of the court, but they (North Lenoir) just refused to give up and wouldn’t let a ball hit the floor. It may not have been the traditional pass, set, hit every time which is what we try to play, but you’ve got to give them credit. That’s why they made it to the final four.
"In the last set, I think we just took care of the ball better on our side of the court. Our serving was good. Jada Johnson went out there and served exceptionally well, but we just didn’t execute well out there all of the time, but when they put it together, things looked pretty good for us.”