Football helps community heal in the wake of tragedy

GREENSBORO — Thursday night’s football game between Mount Tabor and Page at Marion Kirby Stadium was about more than just football.
It likely helped that the end result, a 48-27 win for the Spartans, brought them one more step forward in the healing process that has been ongoing for the last eight days.
The Mount Tabor community was rocked when 15-year-old William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr. was killed in a shooting on the school’s campus Sept. 1.
Abundant acts of support and kindness have poured forth as the school and the community creep back to a sense of normalcy.
Mount Tabor Principal Weiss praised the response from law enforcement, from the administrative office, the school system’s CARES team and transportation staff, the extra grief counselors on hand at campus throughout the week and the two churches near campus that held prayer vigils.
Meals have been provided to staff from a Harris Teeter and a pizza restaurant. New Hanover High School, which endured its own school shooting last week as well, is providing lunch at Mount Tabor on Friday.
Page greeted the Mount Tabor faithful with messages of encouragement, including a hand-painted sign hanging on the fence in front of the Pirates’ student section that said, “We Stand with the Spartans.”
A Spartans logo flashed on the new scoreboard with the caption, “Spartan Strong.”
A moment of silence before the game honored the memory of Miller.
For football head coach Tiesuan Brown, getting the win meant a lot as the team improved to 2-1. But he knew his team needed to be back on the field to get back to their regular routine.
Managing the team’s emotions during the tumultuous last week was one thing. But Brown has a daughter at Mount Tabor, and he was not at the school when the shooting occurred.
“I woke up that morning feeling a little sick, so I was going to the doctor to get a COVID test just to be sure,” Brown said. “And I had just gotten my negative result back when my daughter called me. It was a little after 12 when she called, then my players started calling me. She told me that she was with the assistant principal and that made me feel a little better. I was really down that I couldn’t get into school to help out. Sitting there waiting like the rest of the parents was really tough on me, as it was on them. I was calling teachers to make sure everyone was all right. It was just a terrifying time, and I felt helpless. The silly thing was, I almost kept her home that day with me, but she wanted to go to school.”
Brown was finally reunited with his daughter at Joel Coliseum around 4.
“When I saw her, I gave her a big hug,” Brown said. “It was as emotional as you’d expect.”
Laymarr Marshall, the team’s offensive coordinator, graduated from Mount Tabor in 1994. His son, Noah, is one of the team’s stalwarts this season.
“As soon as I knew what had happened, I texted him and a whole bunch of my family members to let them know I was OK,” Noah Marshall said. “We were hearing some much stuff about what happened and what was going on we didn’t really know what to think, but we knew something serious was happening. Being back out here was what we needed. Coach Brown talked to us about how the football team were leaders in the school, and we needed to go and show that.”