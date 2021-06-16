Football Writers Association receives Super 11 award

BOONE – For the second straight year, App State Athletics' strategic communications department has received a Super 11 award from the Football Writers Association of America.

The Super 11 awards are given each year to 11 sports information departments deemed as the best in the NCAA's 130-team Football Bowl Subdivision. App State was recognized for the first time last year and is the only Group of Five program among the 11 honorees this year.

App State's strategic communications department in 2020 included Senior Associate Athletics Director Joey Jones (primary football contact and department leader), Bret Strelow (secondary football contact), Chase Colliton, Andrew Korba, Bree Williams, Shane Harvell and Jay Crain (director of creative services).

Austin Bartolomei-Hill and Kyle Brodt provided valuable work from the sports production team, while Director of Football Video Operations George Claiborne leads a unit with several talented student videographers. Grant Sustar, who is in charge of graphic design for the football program, collaborates with Crain on football graphics.