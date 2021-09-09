Former coaches thrilled for Mac McCain, now a part of the Philadelphia Eagles' roster

Numerous coaches through the years have helped Mac McCain achieve his dream of playing in the NFL, but Brandon Anderson has known McCain the longest.
“I got to know Mac and his family right away because he and his sister used to go to my mom’s day-care center a long time ago,” said Anderson, who coached McCain at Dudley High School and is the defensive coordinator. “I’ve known him since he was in diapers.”
McCain, who went undrafted after his career of three seasons at N.C. A&T, was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles this week and will be on the 53-man roster for their game Sunday in Atlanta against the Falcons (1 p.m. Sunday, WGHP).
“I talked to him yesterday, and it’s going fast for him but he’s happy,” Anderson said. “It’s a dream come true for him and, really, for all of us who know him….We are just proud of what he’s accomplished.”
Anderson loves to tell the story that McCain, who is a 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back, thought of himself as just a basketball player early in his high school career. It was at Dudley where Anderson said he started pushing McCain to look more toward football.
“He actually didn’t play football his freshman year of high school, but we just kind of got in his ear and by sophomore year he was playing,” Anderson said. “And we noticed right away how aggressive he was and what he could do on the football field.”
He had an outstanding career at Dudley but few scholarship offers came his way. A&T, however, was very interested. However, in his career at A&T he suffered an ACL injury late in the 2018 season, but made it back for the 2019 season but wasn’t at full strength.
In 2020 he was expected to make a big impact with the Aggies and improve his NFL draft stock at the same time but there was no season because of COVID-19. He decided to enter himself into the draft anyway, but didn’t get selected and signed with the Denver Broncos as undrafted free agent.
He was on the Broncos practice squad when the Eagles scooped him up this week.
Aggies coach Sam Washington couldn’t have been more proud to hear that McCain will be one of four former players on opening-day rosters this weekend. Washington helped recruit McCain to A&T.
“To make a 53-man roster is a mega-sized accomplishment," Washington said. "Not too many people get this opportunities, and it's proof that hard work pays off.”
Curtis McMillan, the retired strength and conditioning coach and the associate head coach in 2016 after Dudley won a state championship, isn’t surprised at McCain reaching the NFL. McMillan, who was known around Dudley as "Coach Mac.," says Dudley head coach Steven Davis predicted that McCain would make it to the NFL.
“I give a lot of credit to Coach Davis because he was the one who said this kid (McCain) can make it to the next level, and it was the same thing he said about Emmanuel Moseley and David Amerson,” McMillan said about two other Dudley graduates who made it to the NFL and were also defensive backs.
McMillan said once McCain found success in the weight room that translated onto the field, he was easy to coach.
“Mac was a leader and showed the younger guys how to do it,” McMillan said, “so we’re all so happy with what he’s accomplished and we are proud of him.”
McCain comes from a family that has long been a part of Greensboro and national history. His late grandfather, Franklin, was one of four A&T students who were a part of the famous 1960 Woolworth lunch-counter sit-in protest that set forth a national movement.
Anderson said he’s not surprised that McCain’s hard work has resulted in McCain getting his shot to prove he belongs in the NFL.
“It’s been a goal of his for a long time,” Anderson said. “He’s come a long way since he was just a basketball player.”