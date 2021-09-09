Former coaches thrilled for Mac McCain, now a part of the Philadelphia Eagles' roster

Numerous coaches through the years have helped Mac McCain achieve his dream of playing in the NFL, but Brandon Anderson has known McCain the longest.

“I got to know Mac and his family right away because he and his sister used to go to my mom’s day-care center a long time ago,” said Anderson, who coached McCain at Dudley High School and is the defensive coordinator. “I’ve known him since he was in diapers.”

McCain, who went undrafted after his career of three seasons at N.C. A&T, was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles this week and will be on the 53-man roster for their game Sunday in Atlanta against the Falcons (1 p.m. Sunday, WGHP).

“I talked to him yesterday, and it’s going fast for him but he’s happy,” Anderson said. “It’s a dream come true for him and, really, for all of us who know him….We are just proud of what he’s accomplished.”

Anderson loves to tell the story that McCain, who is a 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back, thought of himself as just a basketball player early in his high school career. It was at Dudley where Anderson said he started pushing McCain to look more toward football.