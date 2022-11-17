Former county players reunite in gridiron battle

It turned out there was a little Rockingham County home-cooking going on in Fayetteville State’s 14-6 win over Winston-Salem State Nov. 5 at Bowman Grey Stadium as four former high school football stars showcased their skills on the field.

For Winston-Salem State, senior Cam’Ron Perkins, a graduate of Morehead High School, and teammates junior Jasahn (Trell) Rankin and freshman Jahki (Ki) Rankin, both former Reidsville players, competed against another former RHS graduate and current FSU sophomore Jaden Robinson.

Perkins was a standout for the Morehead Panthers back in his high school playing days. He first got his start in college ball playing at North Carolina Central University before transferring to Winston-Salem State. The move turned out to be a great situation as Perkins earned a starting spot on the defensive line at WSSU. He has developed into one of the Rams most potent threats as a pressure rusher on the defensive front.

Similarly, both of the Rankin brothers have earned key roles on defense. Their older brother, Jayron, also played linebacker for WSSU. He now proudly serves as a North Carolina State Trooper and continues to be a figure on the sidelines supporting his alma mater and brothers.

Robinson is also doing well for FSU earning repetitions on special teams as well as at wide receiver for a team that followed up the WSSU road win with a 31-28 victory over Chowan Nov. 12 in the 2022 CIAA championship.

Reidsville Athletics Director Joe Walker, a Fayetteville State alumni and former Broncos player, said watching from afar, it is a privilege to see the county players shine after high school.

“It’s a lot of pride that goes along with it. The fact that we’ve got kids that made their way from our hallways and go to college, it’s just a point of pride. I just talked to Trell before his college senior night and it seems like he was just here walking the walls here and now he is about to graduate. It’s just an awesome feeling to look on the roster and see so many people from Rockingham County and Reidsville High School that are still making a difference, doing their best and flourishing in college and using their athletic talent to get them to the next level,” said Walker.

The Rankin connection to Reidsville is particularly unique. The boy’s father Stan played at Reidsville too back in the late 1990’s.

The RHS Athletics Director said as much as the Rankin men mean in regards to setting a positive example to the communities youth, he believes the foundation begins with the matriarch. Delta was a great athlete in her own right back in her high school days. She played basketball and softball for the Rams and currently coaches the cheerleading squad.

“It all starts with Delta. I always joke with her and she doesn’t believe it, but she’s my favorite coach and that is saying a lot. She’s always on point, always going that extra mile, doing that extra one thing. She is the everybody’s mama and she does not play! And the kids know it! She is the salt and the glue that keeps this thing together really and you can call on her to do just about anything – drive a bus, just do anything for this school,” said Walker.