Former McMichael basketball player makes the most of hard-earned second chance

The Stoneville native got his start playing at the Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department and regularly attended DMHS’s annual Back-to-Basics Basketball Camp since the age of 6.

Although his transfer proved to be a positive step personally, he said not all of his former McMichael teammates embraced the news.

Although he took some criticism, Miller said his true friends stood by him and supported his decision to transfer.

“I will always be grateful to McMichael. But I did not really know about playing on a team where everybody loves the game and works hard to play their best until I started at the AAU level. I am still really tight with Gabe Caple, who was the star player at McMichael and graduated last year. I play pick-up games when I am back in Rockingham County with Shaun Edwards, Ethan Stevens and Dre Moore and a couple of other former McMichael players,” said Miller.

College scouts and coaches have commented on his court vision, the ability to anticipate movement as well as playing solid defense. Miller is a student of the game, reviewing the careers and principals taught by NBA coaching legends like Phil Jackson and Gregg Popovich among many others. That homework and the constant hours of training seems to be paying off because it seems he always knows where to go on the floor even when a play breaks down.