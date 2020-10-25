Former McMichael basketball player makes the most of hard-earned second chance

For a few months, Braeden Miller wasn’t sure of his options as a high school basketball player, let alone pursuing his dream of taking his game to the next level in college.
During a significant portion of his junior campaign during the 2018-2019 season as a reserve for the Phoenix, Miller was frustrated.
After suffering a pair of concussions, in addition to succumbing to several ankle sprains that kept him off the floor for extended periods of time, he didn’t think prospects were promising to have a shot at making a significant impact as he prepared for his senior season.
Miller felt he had earned the right to prove himself as a starter after working for several years establishing a reputation as a college-level prospect on the AAU circuit, but his opportunities were limited at McMichael.
After some soul searching and consultations with both his high school and AAU coaches, he made the difficult decision to transfer to a place where he had a better opportunity to shine as a starter with another program.
The 6-5 combo guard / forward transferred to North Raleigh Christian Academy and after a breakout season, several scouts and college coaches began to take notice of his growing skill set. Over the years, Miller has proven an effective shooter from beyond the arc as well as shown the ability to run the floor and finish in the post.
The Stoneville native got his start playing at the Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department and regularly attended DMHS’s annual Back-to-Basics Basketball Camp since the age of 6.
Although his transfer proved to be a positive step personally, he said not all of his former McMichael teammates embraced the news.
Although he took some criticism, Miller said his true friends stood by him and supported his decision to transfer.
“I will always be grateful to McMichael. But I did not really know about playing on a team where everybody loves the game and works hard to play their best until I started at the AAU level. I am still really tight with Gabe Caple, who was the star player at McMichael and graduated last year. I play pick-up games when I am back in Rockingham County with Shaun Edwards, Ethan Stevens and Dre Moore and a couple of other former McMichael players,” said Miller.
College scouts and coaches have commented on his court vision, the ability to anticipate movement as well as playing solid defense. Miller is a student of the game, reviewing the careers and principals taught by NBA coaching legends like Phil Jackson and Gregg Popovich among many others. That homework and the constant hours of training seems to be paying off because it seems he always knows where to go on the floor even when a play breaks down.
Although he is still being openly recruited by a number of different schools, Miller says he’s not ready to announce any front-runners just yet.
So far Miller has received interest from Roanoke College, Fredonia University, The Citadel, Concord College, West Virginia Wesleyan, Hampden-Sydney College, Brevard, UNC-Greensboro, Appalachian State and Marymount as well as others, but he says it’s important to take his time and make the right decision from both an academic and athletic standpoint.
“Of course, it is exciting to feel like the years of hard work is creating chances for me to play in college. But, it is also very humbling. I am learning about the advantages of different programs, the details of different coaching styles and the general environment of the schools that show interest in me. I have dreamed about this time in my life since I was 6 or 7, so it is rewarding, but there is so much to weigh and consider. I feel lucky and blessed,” Miller said.
