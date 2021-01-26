Former Page athlete Naseem Alston remembered as 'a light in every situation'

“I was able to jell with him so much because he, Nick Baker, Assad Alston, Nick Mackovic, Alan Tisdale … they all took me in and just helped me adjust and adapt,” Paige said. “Naseem was one of the ones who helped me learn the playbook and was willing to stay after practice and get extra reps. He was always the one who wanted to help me get better each and every day and to block out the haters and the doubters.”

The car crash that killed Alston began when the N.C. State Highway Patrol attempted to stop a Nissan being driven by James Jarmock Bethea, 20, of Greensboro at approximately 3:34 p.m. Sunday for a speeding violation on I-85 near Mile Marker 160 in Orange County, according to 1st Sgt. Christopher Knox of the State Highway Patrol.

"The driver of the passenger vehicle began eluding authorities, initiating a vehicle pursuit," according to Knox’s synopsis. "During the course of the pursuit, the driver exited onto Mebane Oaks Road and ultimately traveled onto East Washington Street in Mebane. The driver of the Nissan lost control on East Washington Street traveling off the roadway striking a ditch culvert and then caught fire. As a result of the collision, a passenger in the involved vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver later died at UNC Hospital."