Former Rams compete at annual NCCA East-West All Star football game

Robertson, who is entering his second season at Page, currently has a 102-50 record in 12 seasons as a high school head football coach. Over the years, his teams have won three conference championships and made 10 state playoff appearances, winning one state title at Reidsville in 2009. He also guided Eastern Guilford to the state finals in 2016.

He has been named conference coach of the year three times and also coached track over the course of his career.

Robertson got his start playing offensive tackle and later became an assistant for Reidsville head coach Jimmy Teague. The former All-Conference player graduated from RHS in 1995 and went on to play at Guilford College. Robertson later received his master’s degree from Delta State University before getting into coaching.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be named the head coach of the West All-Stars. As a high school football player in North Carolina, I had always aspired to compete in this game, but never had the opportunity. Now, being named the head coach, the Lord has blessed me with being a part of this prestigious game. My staff and I have worked hard to find, and look forward to coaching, the very best players in the western part of the state to represent our sport well,” the coach said in an interview with the NCFCA prior to kickoff.