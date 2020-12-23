 Skip to main content
Former Rams lineman receives UNC’s Don McCauley ‘Be The One’ Award
Former Rams lineman receives UNC's Don McCauley 'Be The One' Award

Former Reidsville Rams football player Quiron Johnson is pictured above leading the Tar Heels team out onto the field while carrying the state flag prior to the start of the 2019 Spring Football Game on April 13 at Kenan Stadium. Johnson recently received the teams Don McCauley ‘Be The One’ accolade at the programs awards banquet on Dec. 20 in Chapel Hill.

CHAPEL HILL - The North Carolina football program held its annual team football banquet on the night of Dec. 20, and one of Reidsville’s own, Quiron Johnson, received one of the Tar Heels most prestigious awards.

He was recognized as the 2020 Don McCauley "Be The One" recipient. The award was named for McCauley, a star UNC running back from 1968 to 1970. He was a two-time First Team All-Conference selection and two-time ACC Player of the Year. In addition, McCauley received the 1971 conference Athlete of the Year award and was inducted into the NCAA College Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

Known for his versatility, McCauley was a wide receiver, running back, special team’s returner as well as punter - and led the team in several statistical categories.

Johnson began to make his mark at UNC after appearing in 10 games as a reserve offensive lineman and special team’s player during his sophomore season in 2019.

During his junior year he showcased his versatility on both sides of the ball, playing multiple positions which continue to earn him significant playing time for the Tar Heels.

Prior to enrolling at UNC as a walk-on, Johnson was a four-year starter on the offensive line at Reidsville and helped lead Rams to a 16-0 record and the school’s 19th state championship as a senior in 2016.

During that season, Reidsville average 52.1 points per game. Johnson also played of the defensive line for the Rams and recorded 76 tackles, including 5.5 sacks in his final high school season. He earned Mid-State 2A All-conference honors for three-consecutive years and was an All-Area offensive lineman as a junior at Reidsville.

The North Carolina coaching staff annually awards the Don McCauley 'Be The One' Award to recognize the efforts and accomplishments of a player who best represented the program's motto. In order to 'Be The One,' a player must be a selfless teammate, be someone the coaches can count on, and someone who goes above and beyond in their role to the benefit of the entire team.

“Quiron was selected for his selfless acts having started on offense, moving to defense, and then back to offense based on the need of those positon groups. He was one of the hardest-working, most-dependable players, who ended up playing on offense in all 13 games. He filled in admirably as the starter at center against Wake Forest and earned the team's offensive player of the game award. For all that he meant to the team, the coaching staff felt he warranted recognition through the Don McCauley 'Be The One' Award,” UNC’s Director of Football Communications & Branding Jeremy Sharpe said via email.

The banquet featured guest speaker Lowry Caudill as well as remarks from head coach Mack Brown and the recognition of the senior class.

Johnson and the No. 13 Tar Heels (8-3) are currently preparing to take on No. 5 Texas A&M (8-1) at the Orange Bowl on Jan. 2, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Florida at 8 p.m.

Below are the awards given out during the UNC banquet:

Eddie & Jo Allison Clary Smith Strength & Conditioning Award for Outstanding Lifter

Michael Carter

John Swofford Rehabilitation Award

Patrice Rene

Bill Koman Award for Outstanding Achievement in Academics, Athletics & Leadership

Tomon Fox

Don McCauley “Be The One” Award

Quiron Johnson

Art Weiner Offensive MVP

Javonte Williams

William Fuller Defensive MVP

Chazz Surratt

Carl Snavely Special Teams MVP

British Brooks

Charlie Justice Team Captains

Offense: Sam Howell, Michael Carter,

Defense: Chazz Surratt, Jeremiah Gemmel

Special Teams: British Brooks

