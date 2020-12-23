Former Rams lineman receives UNC’s Don McCauley ‘Be The One’ Award

During that season, Reidsville average 52.1 points per game. Johnson also played of the defensive line for the Rams and recorded 76 tackles, including 5.5 sacks in his final high school season. He earned Mid-State 2A All-conference honors for three-consecutive years and was an All-Area offensive lineman as a junior at Reidsville.

The North Carolina coaching staff annually awards the Don McCauley 'Be The One' Award to recognize the efforts and accomplishments of a player who best represented the program's motto. In order to 'Be The One,' a player must be a selfless teammate, be someone the coaches can count on, and someone who goes above and beyond in their role to the benefit of the entire team.

“Quiron was selected for his selfless acts having started on offense, moving to defense, and then back to offense based on the need of those positon groups. He was one of the hardest-working, most-dependable players, who ended up playing on offense in all 13 games. He filled in admirably as the starter at center against Wake Forest and earned the team's offensive player of the game award. For all that he meant to the team, the coaching staff felt he warranted recognition through the Don McCauley 'Be The One' Award,” UNC’s Director of Football Communications & Branding Jeremy Sharpe said via email.