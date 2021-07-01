Former RCC shortstop Hladilek joins elite as he receives Division III Gold Glove honors

Rockingham Community College shortstop Garret Hladilek recently received the 2021 Division III ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Award. He is the second Gold Glove winner for the Eagles program over the course of the last four seasons.

Defensively he was nearly perfect in 43 games as he compiled a .952 fielding percentage.

Hladilek was impressive on offense as well, amassing a .399 slugging percentage. He stole 9 bases, had 34 RBIs, added 43 hits and scored 31 runs in his final season at RCC.

He was a key member of an Eagles team that made the programs third-consecutive trip to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III World Series at Pioneer Park in Greenville, Tenn.

RCC earned their spot in the series after winning the Mid-Atlantic District Championship the weekend of May 22. The Eagles swept Westmoreland Community College in consecutive games by scores of 7-2 and 20-6 respectively in the best of a two out of three game series.

Over the course of the season the Eagles (27-16) scored 328 runs, had an overall .290 batting average, a .420 on base percentage and hit 28 home runs.

After earning his Associates Degree from RCC, Hladilek is transferring to Bluefield State University on a baseball scholarship.