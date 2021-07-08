Former RCHS golf champ qualifies for U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship

SANFORD, N.C. - Rockingham County High School alumni Riley Hamilton is preparing to compete against some of the top young golfers in the world at the USGA’s 121st U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship which will be played at Westchester Country Club in Rye, N.Y. Aug. 2-8, 2021
A red-shirt freshman scholarship golfer at East Carolina University, she qualified for the field for the first time in her career after competing in the US Women’s Amateur Tournament at Carolina Trace Country Club in Sanford on July 6.
Hamilton finished the day tied for second place overall with four other golfers closing at 72, just three strokes behind medalist Caroline Craig (69) from Sautee Nacoochee, Ga.
In recent years, she’s been close to making the cut, but Tuesday’s tournament was redemption.
“I have always played in USGA qualifiers and competed in junior golf three years in a row and got first alternate and lost by just one shot, which was upsetting, but finally qualifying for the US AM after missing it a few times, I was really determined to make it this year,” Hamilton said.
By making the field, she moved into a truly elite group, featuring the top amateur golfers competing in the United States today against aspiring pros.
“It was more than a thousand players that competed from all around the world trying to qualify for this tournament with just 156 spots, so it was really tough. These are the best amateurs in the world, so it’s going to be really exciting to be able to play against that type of competition at Westchester,” said Hamilton.
She was a four-time All-Conference, three-time N.C. All-State qualifier and three-time team MVP during her high school career which put her on the radar as one of the top golfers in the state which helped her secure a scholarship at ECU.
As a high school freshman, she guided her team to a top 10 finish and won the individual state crown in Virginia competing against the boys at Carlyle.
After transferring to Rockingham in her sophomore season, she followed that up helping the Lady Cougars close out the season undefeated and bringing home a 3A NCHSAA state team title.
That championship pedigree helped set the stage for her most recent success, and making this tournament has been on her radar for a long time.
“Honestly, I’m super-stoked for it. I’ve played Pine Hurst No. 2, which is also one of the greatest courses in the world, but Westchester is a landmark - and it will just be nice to see the facilities and appreciate and be a part of the history at the US Women’s Am,” she said.
Hamilton relishes the opportunity to play at one of the world’s top amateur events, but she knows playing at a top-notch facility like Westchester for the first time is going to be a challenge.
“Watching all of the PGA tournaments on this course over the years, they are known for having thick rough and that’s not really something I work with back at home, so that will be the the toughest part. Starting this week, I’m going to practice in some really tough rough because that is a game-changer. If you miss the fairway, it can go anywhere,” said Hamilton.
The 18-hole course, which opened in 1922, is located just 30 miles outside New York City. They layout was planned by three-time U.S. Amateur champion Walter J. Travis and this will be the first time since 1923 that Westchester has hosted the U.S. Women’s Amateur Tournament.
“The USGA is thrilled to bring the U.S. Women’s Amateur to Westchester Country Club for the second time,” said Stuart Francis, USGA Championship Committee chairman. “One of the USGA’s three oldest championships, the Women’s Amateur consistently identifies the world’s top female players, and we are confident Westchester will provide the ultimate test for the championship’s 121st playing.”
Westchester’s West Course has hosted many professional golf events over the years, including a PGA Tour event from 1967 through 2007, as well as the 2011 Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship and the 2015 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
Following the August tournament, Hamilton is looking forward to officially getting started at ECU on the heels of her red-shirt freshman season.
“At this point, I’m looking at it from more of a team aspect than anything else, so I’m super-excited to help my team win some tournaments and do really well in the post season. It’s really exciting to be a part of something bigger than myself. After graduation, I don’t know if I will stay for my extra year or not, but I do plan to turn pro after college,” Hamilton said.