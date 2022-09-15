Former Reidsville player making the most of walk-on opportunity at NCSU

RALEIGH – North Carolina State red-shirt freshman Colby Johnson’s hard work is finally paying off after earning playing time on special teams in a pair of the Wolfpack’s 2022 season opening games. The first, a 21-20 win over East Carolina Sept. 3 in Greenville, followed by a big 55-3 home victory over Charleston Southern a week later at Carter-Finely Stadium.

Earning playing time in a Division I setting hasn’t been easy, but Johnson understands that goes with the territory as a walk-on joining a top 20 ACC power without the benefit of a scholarship.

A 2020 graduate of Reidsville Senior High School, the linebacker has been working with the NC State football team for three seasons. His first year at NCSU, the complicated 2020 COVID-19 campaign, earned him an extra year of eligibility for the Pack and he took advantage of that time to build his body as well as knowledge of the game to garner playing time.

During his high school career, he became a key member of two Rams state title-winning teams.

Johnson said those championship experiences challenged him to carry that ‘next-man-up mentality’ and continue the legacy for a Reidsville program that has won a North Carolina high school state-best 22 championships since 1930.

“It was amazing. It’s kind of crazy, but you expect to do it every year at Reidsville. It’s expected, but I only really got to play my senior year. I played most of the season my junior season, but I broke my arm so my senior year, when I got to play in the championship, it was awesome,” Johnson said.

He proved to be a valuable player for the Rams as one of the go-to wide receivers on offense, then transitioned from a defensive back to linebacker as well as played various roles on special teams.

Known for his insatiable work ethic in the gym, as well as on the field, Johnson strives to prove himself to teammates and coaches in Raleigh, but doesn’t know if being bumped up to a scholarship player is in the cards or not.

“I’m not too sure about that. I don’t really focus on it. It’s difficult to give out scholarships in general because of all of the great players and the COVID stuff, but it’s something I don’t really think about. I just want to play and do what is best for the team,” said Johnson.

Throughout the last few years at NC State, he’s learned playing big-time college football comes with many challenges. On a daily basis, college athletes are competing against bigger, stronger and faster guys and many of those players share NFL aspirations.

“I would say one of the biggest differences playing in college is in the details of the game. There is a lot of that as you move up through the ranks in general in football. It’s a big change going from middle school to high school. It just gets a lot more technical and difficult as you move up, so I would say that is the biggest difference,” he said.

Playing at this level has been his dream since he was a kid and after all of the hard work that earned him playing time over the course of his first two games, it’s proven to be a surreal experience.

“It was a lot of fun. Versus Charleston Southern, that was my first time getting in the game at home and that was awesome. Then the game at ECU, it was stressful with a frenzied crowd in a big TV game, but it was a great experience and I loved it,” said Johnson.

In addition to his hard work with the football team, Johnson keeps his nose to the grindstone in the classroom as well.

From an academic standpoint, he is classified as a junior, so he’s definitely ahead of the curve balancing sports with school.

After he graduates, the sociology major is considering a career in law enforcement, possibly with the Federal Bureau of Investigation or either something in the academic field as an educator. But it is clear - no matter what he chooses, Johnson wants to make a difference and his collegiate commitment to athletics and academics at NC State is testament to that ambition.