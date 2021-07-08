Former Rockingham golf champ qualifies for US Women’s Amateur Tournament

She was a four-time All-Conference, three-time N.C. All-State qualifier and three-time team MVP during her high school career which put her on the radar as one of the top golfers in the state which helped her secure a scholarship at ECU.

As a high school freshman, she guided her team to a top 10 finish and won the individual state crown in Virginia competing against the boys at Carlyle.

After transferring to Rockingham in her sophomore season, she followed that up helping the Lady Cougars close out the season undefeated and bringing home a 3A NCHSAA state team title.

That championship pedigree helped set the stage for her most recent success, and making this tournament has been on her radar for a long time.

“Honestly, I’m super-stoked for it. I’ve played Pine Hurst No. 2, which is also one of the greatest courses in the world, but Westchester is a landmark - and it will just be nice to see the facilities and appreciate and be a part of the history at the US Women’s Am,” she said.

Hamilton relishes the opportunity to play at one of the world’s top amateur events, but she knows playing at a top-notch facility like Westchester for the first time is going to be a challenge.