Former Tennessee POY running back Ty Chandler to transfer to North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL – Running back Ty Chandler is transferring from Tennessee to North Carolina. A graduate transfer, Chandler will join the Carolina program for the spring semester and have one year of eligibility.

A Nashville, Tenn. native, Chandler posted 3,291 all-purpose yards in 46 games, which ranks fifth all-time at Tennessee. He tallied 2,046 rushing yards on 4.9 yards per carry, 465 receiving yards on 10.1 yards per catch, and added 780 yards in kickoff returns. A 2019 Doak Walker Award watch list member, Chandler has scored 17 touchdowns during his career; 13 by rush, three by reception, and one by kickoff return.

Chandler provided steady production throughout his career in Knoxville, rushing for at least 450 yards and three TDs in each of his last three seasons. He led the Vols in rushing in both 2018 and 2019 with 630 and 655 yards, respectively, and was named the team’s Offensive Player of the Year after the ’18 season.

